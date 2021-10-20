Magnolia seeking $6 million from Waco TIF for downtown hotel

Magnolia is asking for a $6 million Waco Tax Increment Financing Zone grant to support a $42.8 million redevelopment of the Grand Karem Shrine Building at 701 Washington Ave.

Magnolia plans to start work nearly next year on Hotel 1928, named for the year the building opened. The hotel would feature 33 rooms and a large restaurant, meeting space and rooftop terrace.

The TIF board will consider the $6 million request in a public meeting at noon Thursday in the city of Waco Operations Training Room, 1415 N. Fourth St.

City staff has recommended the TIF board approve a $5.5 million grant, according to meeting documents. The TIF zone uses a portion of property tax revenue collected from central city properties to reinvest in the area, and the board recommends projects to the Waco City Council, which has final say over funding.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The grant would pay for historical consultants, facade improvements, public parking, burying of utility lines, and water, stormwater and sewer work.

Work on the project was originally slated to start this year but has been pushed back to early next year because of “various COVID-related delays,” Magnolia spokesperson John Marsicano said. The project is scheduled to wrap in 2023.