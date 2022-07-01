Magnolia's Cottonland Castle tour plans prompt Waco 'house museum' ordinance

A city permit, not a king's proclamation, will allow Chip and Joanna Gaines' castle on Austin Avenue to charge for guided tours.

The Waco City Council this week approved on first reading a zoning ordinance defining a "house museum" and requiring anyone operating such an attraction to secure a permit and meet parking requirements.

Waco Planning Director Clint Peters said the council's action came in response to the Gaineses' announced intentions to charge admission for tours at 3300 Austin Ave. Peters said the city did not have an ordinance specifically addressing such an arrangement. The measure the council approved Wednesday defines a house museum as "a property designated as a Recorded Texas Historic Landmark … with historic or architectural significance which provides house tours to be conducted for compensation to the public for the purpose of offering varied experiences for education, enjoyment, reflection and knowledge sharing."

That is a mouthful, but the castle fits the description.

The ordinance includes a lengthy list of residential, office and commercial zoning designations where house museums are allowed with a city-issued special permit. House museums must provide off-street parking at the rate of one space for each 400 square feet of floor area or one space per three people on a tour if the house museum is limited to tours only.

It goes on to say house museums using attendance to meet parking requirements must verify the maximum number of people allowed on tours.

The castle covers 6,700 square feet over three stories.

Magnolia announced early last month that from July 21 until Oct. 26 it will offer 60-minute walking tours of Cottonland Castle for $50 per person. It said street parking is prohibited, and guests with tickets must park at 161 S. 33rd St., a former car dealership behind the castle. Groups will be limited to 10 people per tour, according to a press release announcing the tours.

Tours will focus on the castle's history and design elements included in Magnolia's renovation, which will be a subject in a new "Fixer Upper" series scheduled to start in September. The Gaineses plan to sell the castle, according to the press release on the tours.

"My family and I live immediately next door to the castle and are excited to see it fully restored," said Greg Newman, board member and former president of the Austin Avenue Neighborhood Association, quoted in the news release. "Given Magnolia's approach to the tours, we're excited to welcome Wacoans and others to see this historic landmark.

"I am confident that with city guidance and planning by Magnolia, these limited tours can operate with minimal impacts to the daily life in our neighborhood and the Austin Avenue traffic situation," Newman continued.

Magnolia will donate 20% of profits from the tours to The Cove, a local drop-in center for teens experiencing homelessness.

"Magnolia has been working in conjunction with the neighborhood association and the city of Waco to ensure the tours comply with all city regulations," said Magnolia chief brand officer Kate Barton. "We're happy to help preserve this iconic piece of the city's history and we are so excited to welcome guests and locals alike to experience the oldest, most challenging restoration project Chip, Joanna and team have ever completed."

Modeled after a German castle on the Rhine River, the finished residence included a tower, servants' quarters, eight fireplaces and interior touches such as Italian Carrara marble, Honduran mahogany paneling and Caen stone from France, according to an account provided by wacohistory.org. Construction began in 1890, and ownership has changed several times.

The Gaineses acquired the property in 2019.

Historic Waco Foundation Executive Director Erik Swanson said he wants to know more about the new ordinance and its impact on the four homes under the foundation's stewardship: McCulloch House, 407 Columbus Ave.; Earle-Napier-Kinnard House, 814 S. Fourth St.; Hoffmann House, 810 S. Fourth St.; and East Terrace House, 100 Mill St.

"I want to get an actual map and find out where our properties stand, zoning-wise," Swanson said. "Parking? I'll have to go through blueprints."

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.