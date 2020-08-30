Mail-in voting expected to increase in McLennan County with COVID-19 concerns

The key to making the process work correctly is for absentee voters to act promptly, Van Wolfe said. When voters get their mail-in ballots, they should read the instructions, mark the ballots, sign the yellow envelope, put a stamp on it and send it back as soon as possible. That way, voters can take any mystery or doubts about Postal Service capabilities out of the mix, she said.

Mail-in ballots also can be brought by the elections office at 214 N. Fourth St. in the basement of the county records building if they want to reduce the possibility of COVID-19 exposure. Voters, with identification in hand, can call ahead, and someone from the office will meet them at the curb, Van Wolfe said.

Van Wolfe also expects an increase in curbside voting in November for the same reason, although it was designed for those physically unable to come inside. Such voters can contact Van Wolfe's office, and its staff will contact one of the 34 Election Day voting sites, informing site workers of the vehicle description and time of arrival. Election workers will bring a voting machine out to the car, where voters can cast their ballots without risking exposure in lines.

As in the primary runoff, election workers will sanitize machines between voters and will take other precautions, such as social distancing, wearing masks and more.