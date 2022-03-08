Managing growth key issue in District 2 Waco City Council special election

Ensuring new development works for District 2 residents, and keeping them engaged in the process are two key points for the trio of candidates in the upcoming race for the Waco City Council seat representing the district.

The winner of the special election, scheduled for May 7 alongside regular city and school elections, will serve out the term Hector Sabido resigned from last fall. About a year will be left on the term. The candidate field, finalized with the close of filing Monday, includes Alice Rodriguez, a longtime former council member who was appointed on an interim basis when Sabido resigned; Tiffany Vidaña, a Waco Independent School District substitute teacher; and Armando Arvizu, a home health care worker.

District 2 is centered on downtown and South Waco, encompassing most of the territory between Franklin Avenue and La Salle Avenue, and extending generally from the Brazos River to New Road west of I-35, and the river to Loop 340 or Robinson city limits east of I-35.

Alice Rodriguez

Rodriguez served two stints as District 2's city council member for a combined 24 years before stepping down in 2019, when Sabido was elected. When the council appointed her in September to serve until the special election, she said she did not plan to run for the seat. She said she changed her mind after constituents asked her to run.

Rodriguez works as part-time executive director of the local branch of the League of United Latin American Citizens. Her late husband, Joe, was president and CEO of the Cen-Tex Hispanic Chamber of Commerce for more than 20 years.

“A little experience, a little knowledge will help my district,” Rodriguez said.

She said District 2 residents need to be kept in the loop about the various construction and development projects underway or planned in the district’s boundaries, including the redevelopment of the city-owned former Floyd Casey Stadium site, where primarily residential development is planned. She said that goes for Texas Department of Transportation projects as well. The Interstate 35 widening project cuts through District 2.

“It’s all in District 2, and safety is of utmost importance for the people who walk, live and drive there,” Rodriguez said.

Tiffany Vidaña

Vidaña said her position as a Waco ISD substitute teacher gives her a flexible schedule that lends itself to serving on the council.

She said affordable housing is a key issue for the whole city, but especially in her district, which contains Baylor University and Magnolia Market at the Silos.

“There’s nowhere for Wacoans to live,” Vidaña said. “And with the growth we’re expected to have within the next five to 10 years, it’s a pressing issue.”

She said if elected she wants to leverage social media to get District 2 residents more involved in local politics and keep them informed. As an example, she said there has been a lack of communication from the city on its efforts related to the local Salvation Army chapter's planned relocation from downtown to a site on La Salle Avenue.

“As a councilperson, you should make your constituents aware of what’s happening, make sure their voices are heard,” Vidaña said.

Armando Arvizu

Arvizu said he is mostly focused on the need for affordable housing, especially in light of the Floyd Casey project.

“My main point is that gentrification is going to happen if people don’t wake up,” Arvizu said.

He said that after meeting with Economic Development Director Kent George, Waco Mayor Dillon Meek and housing department staff, he also wants to work to connect residents with existing city programs to help them repair their homes if the homes are not up to code.

“If I win, that’s how I’m going to approach this, speak to everyone at the city level and make a difference,” Arvizu said.

