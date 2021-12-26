Managing Waco's transportation puzzle: New MPO director takes over amid growth

The Waco Metropolitan Planning Organization’s new director, Mukesh Kumar, said individual infrastructure projects lined up for completion are just pieces of a larger puzzle that is growing bigger by the day.
Kumar worked as an associate professor of urban and regional planning at Jackson State University from 2004 to November, and worked for the city of Jackson, Mississippi, as a city planner for 17 years before taking over as the city's director of planning and development for two years in 2017. Kumar said Mississippi’s population decreased in the 2020 census, but Texas’ continued to grow, setting up Waco for an “exciting time.”
“Other than looking at broad data, whenever you’re at a place you sort of sense the place, and that’s more than you can observe directly,” Kumar said. “Here in Waco, you sense there is activity, there is movement, there are changes that are happening.”
He said after about 30 years of continual growth in McLennan County the population of the Waco Urbanized Area, as defined by the U.S. Census Bureau, is just under 200,000. Once that threshold is reached, the area will be considered a Transportation Management Area, making it eligible for more transportation funding and giving the local MPO more say in regional planning.
“But that also means the challenges are of a different kind,” Kumar said. “So what we have is congestion increasing in its intensity volume.”
He said that increased congestion, coupled with deferred maintenance on infrastructure across the country, means there is a fair amount of catching up to do.
Kumar's academic background made him stand out as a candidate to take over as director, said Chelsea Schultz, a senior planner for the Waco MPO who served as interim director before Kumar was hired.
“He seemed really well-rounded, and we liked what we heard about his time as MPO leader in Jackson and his expertise in economic development,” Schultz said.
She said Kumar also had a grasp on what Waco’s growth means for the region’s future.
“Because of our position in the Texas triangle, Waco has an important role to play regionally,” she said, referring to the triangular region formed by the Texas population centers of Dallas, San Antonio, Houston, Austin and the highways that connect them. “The MPO can offer even more services than we currently do.”
Kumar said the Texas Department of Transportation is in the middle of conducting a travel survey on Waco that will focus on locations including Baylor University, local hospitals and Magnolia Market.
“This travel survey typically ends up forming a good basis for us thinking through a next metropolitan transportation plan that we put together,” Kumar said. “This is a major, very important input into our understanding of what the mobility challenges are going to be in the future.”
He said the pace of the city’s population growth and development has been relatively healthy, balancing infill development in built-up areas with development in untouched green spaces.
“In order for a space to grow you need businesses to believe they can have a healthy return on investment, and the infill development often is a good reflection of that,” Kumar said. “It’s not exact, but it’s a good proxy.”
He said that leaves the MPO with a new set of challenges, but they are good challenges to have. He said it is easiest to think of planning as a combination of people, buildings, networks and open spaces.
“When you have lots of new buildings, lots of new businesses, quite often it puts a lot of pressure on your networks and open spaces,” Kumar said. “As long as we can keep up with the enabling systems so that you can support the kind of growth and the challenges that it brings, I would think that growth is going to remain sustainable, at least for the foreseeable future.”
He said in recent years there has been a major shift in transportation planning toward “alternative” forms of transportation, meaning pedestrian paths, bike paths and electric vehicles. He said soon creating a functional system of electric vehicle charging stations will be on the MPO’s radar.
“It’s also exciting, because there is a general sense that MPOs, which were created originally to focus on transportation, and they sort of started becoming less and less relevant because there’s not much funding available for traffic infrastructure once it got built," he said. "But we have become more aware of the importance of asset management, importance of maintenance.”