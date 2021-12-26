Managing Waco's transportation puzzle: New MPO director takes over amid growth

He said the pace of the city’s population growth and development has been relatively healthy, balancing infill development in built-up areas with development in untouched green spaces.

“In order for a space to grow you need businesses to believe they can have a healthy return on investment, and the infill development often is a good reflection of that,” Kumar said. “It’s not exact, but it’s a good proxy.”

He said that leaves the MPO with a new set of challenges, but they are good challenges to have. He said it is easiest to think of planning as a combination of people, buildings, networks and open spaces.

“When you have lots of new buildings, lots of new businesses, quite often it puts a lot of pressure on your networks and open spaces,” Kumar said. “As long as we can keep up with the enabling systems so that you can support the kind of growth and the challenges that it brings, I would think that growth is going to remain sustainable, at least for the foreseeable future.”