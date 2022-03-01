March 1, 2022 primary results

NOTE: Numbers as of 4:50 a.m. Wednesday, per Texas Secretary of State and McLennan County Elections Office. Results are not final until canvassed.
Republican primary
Congressional District 17
76% of precincts reporting in district
- WINNER - Pete Sessions (incumbent) — 42,706 votes (69%)
- Jason "Stormchaser" Nelson — 7,567 (12%)
- Paulette Carson — 6,791 (11%)
- Rob Rosenberger — 4,612 (7%)
Texas House, District 13
76% of precincts reporting in district
- Angelia Orr — 9,713 votes (51%)
- Dennis Wilson — 9,163 (49%)
McLennan County District Attorney
33 of 34 vote centers reporting in county
- Josh Tetens — 15,025 (70%)
- Barry Johnson (incumbent) — 6,420 votes (30%)
54th State District Judge
33 of 34 vote centers reporting in county
- Susan Kelly (incumbent) — 15,358 votes (75%)
- Christi Hunting Horse — 5,124 (25%)
County Court-at-Law No. 3
33 of 34 vote centers reporting in county
- Ryan Luna (incumbent) — 13,451 votes (64%)
- Kristi DeCluitt — 7,717 (36%)
Justice of the Peace, Precinct 4
33 of 34 vote centers reporting in county
- Brian Richardson (incumbent) — 4,203 votes (77%)
- Julissa West — 1,290 (23%)
Constable, Precinct 4
33 of 34 vote centers reporting in county
- Charlie Guerrero — 3,049 votes (52%)
- Matt Cawthon — 2,803 (48%)
State Board of Education, District 14
80% of precincts reporting in district
- Evelyn Brooks — 71,652 (57%)
- Sue Melton-Malone (incumbent) — 54,544 votes (43%)
Unopposed candidates (advance to November general election)
- Texas Senate, District 22: Brian Birdwell (incumbent)
- Texas House, District 56: Charles "Doc" Anderson (incumbent)
- County Judge: Scott Felton (incumbent)
- District Clerk: Jon Gimble (incumbent)
- County Clerk: Andy Harwell (incumbent)
- County Treasurer: Bill Helton (incumbent)
- County Commissioner, Precinct 2: D.L. Wilson
- County Commissioner, Precinct 4: Ben Perry (incumbent)
- Justice of the Peace, Precinct 1, Place 1: Dianne Hensley (incumbent)
- Justice of the Peace, Precinct 1, Place 2: Pete Peterson (incumbent)
- Justice of the Peace, Precinct 2: C.L. Chase
- Justice of the Peace, Precinct 3: David Pareya (incumbent)
- Justice of the Peace, Precinct 5: Jessica R. Dominguez
- Constable, Precinct 1: Walt Strickland (incumbent)
- Constable, Precinct 2: John Johnson (incumbent)
- Constable, Precinct 3: David Maler (incumbent)
- Constable, Precinct 5: Freddie Cantu (incumbent)
- 170th State District Judge: Jim Meyer (incumbent)
- 414th State District Judge: Vicki Menard (incumbent)
- County Court-at-Law No. 1: Vik Deivanayagam (incumbent)
- County Court-at-Law No. 2: Brad Cates (incumbent)
- 10th Court of Appeals: Steve Smith (incumbent)
- Republican Party Chair: Brad Holland (incumbent)
Democratic primary
Texas House, District 13
76% of precincts reporting in district
- Cedric Davis — 2,118 votes (73%)
- Cuevas Peacock — 771 (27%)
Justice of the Peace, Precinct 5
33 of 34 vote centers reporting in county
- Lucy Sanchez — 357 votes (73%)
- Cameron Fillmore — 131 (27%)
Unopposed candidates (advance to November general election)
- Congressional District 17: Mary Jo Woods
- Texas Senate, District 22: No candidate
- Texas House, District 56: Erin Shank
- McLennan County District Attorney: Aubrey Robertson
- County commissioner, Precinct 2: Pat Chisolm-Miller (incumbent)
- Justice of the Peace, Precinct 2: James E. Lee Jr. (incumbent)
- Democratic Party Chair: Mark Hayes
Statewide races — Republican primary
84% of polling locations reporting statewide
Governor
- Greg Abbott (incumbent) — 1,196,290 votes (67%)
- Allen B. West — 219,523 (12%)
- Don Huffines — 207,886 (12%)
- Chad Prather — 69,065 (4%)
- Rick Perry — 57,133 (3%)
- Kandy Kaye Horn — 21,432 (1%)
- Paul Belew — 10,026 (0.6%)
- Danny Harrison — 9,678 (0.5%)
Lieutenant Governor
- Dan Patrick (incumbent) — 1,307,389 (77%)
- Daniel Miller — 115,951 (7%)
- Trayce Bradford — 109,111 (6%)
- Aaron Sorrells — 65,858 (4%)
- Zach Vance — 64,952 (4%)
- Todd M. Bullis — 39,480 (2%)
Attorney General
- Ken Paxton (incumbent) — 757,002 (43%)
- George P. Bush — 398,351 (23%)
- Eva Guzman — 309,015 (18%)
- Louie Gohmert — 299,385 (17%)
Comptroller
- Glenn Hegar (incumbent) — 1,266,918 (82%)
- Mark V. Goloby — 284,370 (18%)
Land Commissioner
- Dawn Buckingham — 621,366 (42%)
- Tim Westley — 220,149 (15%)
- Jon Spiers — 189,978 (13%)
- Don W. Minton — 155,514 (11%)
- Victor Avila — 109,538 (7%)
- Weston Martinez — 96,988 (7%)
- Rufus Lopez — 44,857 (3%)
- Ben Armenta — 43,208 (3%)
Agriculture Commissioner
- Sid Miller (incumbent) — 911,311 (59%)
- James White — 483,849 (31%)
- Carey A. Counsil — 159,657 (10%)
Railroad Commissioner
- Wayne Christian (incumbent) — 705,286 (47%)
- Sarah Stogner — 227,388 (15%)
- Tom Slocum Jr. — 215,512 (14%)
- Marvin "Sarge" Summers — 178,747 (12%)
- Dawayne Tipton — 172,548 (12%)
Texas Supreme Court, Place 9
- Evan Young (incumbent) 788,390 (55%)
- David J. Schenck — 644,761 (45%)
Court Of Criminal Appeals, Place 5:
- Scott Walker (incumbent) — 811,303 (57%)
- Clint Morgan — 615,813 (43%)
Unopposed
- Texas Supreme Court, Place 3: Debra Lehrmann (incumbent)
- Texas Supreme Court, Place 5: Rebeca Huddle (incumbent)
- Court Of Criminal Appeals, Place 2: Mary Lou Keel (incumbent)
- Court Of Criminal Appeals, Place 6: Jesse F. McClure III (incumbent)
Statewide races — Democratic primary
86% of polling locations reporting statewide
Governor
- Beto O'Rourke — 847,935 (91%)
- Joy Diaz — 30,487 (3%)
- Michael Cooper — 27,981 (3%)
- Inocencio (Inno) Barrientez — 12,081 (1%)
- Rich Wakeland — 11,903 (1%)
Lieutenant Governor
- Mike Collier — 369,037 (42%)
- Michelle Beckley — 261,445 (30%)
- Carla Brailey — 242,642 (28%)
Attorney General
- Rochelle Mercedes Garza — 389,831 (44%)
- Joe Jaworski — 174,216 (20%)
- Lee Merritt — 159,528 (18%)
- Mike Fields — 108,072 (12%)
- S. "Tbone" Raynor — 47,395 (5%)
Comptroller
- Janet T. Dudding — 389,545 (46%)
- Angel Luis Vega — 297,066 (35%)
- Tim Mahoney — 160,885 (19%)
Land Commissioner
- Sandragrace Martinez — 278,186 (33%)
- Jay Kleberg — 221,516 (26%)
- Jinny Suh — 185,747 (22%)
- Michael Lange — 166,789 (20%)
Agriculture Commissioner
- Susan Hays — 702,673 (83%)
- Ed Ireson — 146,371 (17%)
Unopposed
- Railroad Commissioner: Luke Warford
- Texas Supreme Court, Place 2: No candidate
- Texas Supreme Court, Place 3: Erin A. Nowell
- Texas Supreme Court, Place 5: Amanda Reichek
- Texas Supreme Court, Place 9: Julia Maldonado
- Court Of Criminal Appeals, Place 2: No candidate
- Court Of Criminal Appeals, Place 5: Dana Huffman
- Court Of Criminal Appeals, Place 6: Robert Johnson
- State Board Of Education, District 14: Tracy Fisher
