 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
March 1, 2022 primary results
0 Comments

March 1, 2022 primary results

  • 0

NOTE: Numbers as of 4:50 a.m. Wednesday, per Texas Secretary of State and McLennan County Elections Office. Results are not final until canvassed.

Republican primary

Congressional District 17

76% of precincts reporting in district

  • WINNER - Pete Sessions (incumbent) — 42,706 votes (69%)
  • Jason "Stormchaser" Nelson — 7,567 (12%)
  • Paulette Carson — 6,791 (11%)
  • Rob Rosenberger — 4,612 (7%)

Texas House, District 13

76% of precincts reporting in district

  • Angelia Orr — 9,713 votes (51%)
  • Dennis Wilson — 9,163 (49%)

McLennan County District Attorney

33 of 34 vote centers reporting in county

  • Josh Tetens — 15,025 (70%)
  • Barry Johnson (incumbent) — 6,420 votes (30%)

54th State District Judge

33 of 34 vote centers reporting in county

  • Susan Kelly (incumbent) — 15,358 votes (75%)
  • Christi Hunting Horse — 5,124 (25%)

County Court-at-Law No. 3

33 of 34 vote centers reporting in county

  • Ryan Luna (incumbent) — 13,451 votes (64%)
  • Kristi DeCluitt — 7,717 (36%)

Justice of the Peace, Precinct 4

33 of 34 vote centers reporting in county

  • Brian Richardson (incumbent) — 4,203 votes (77%)
  • Julissa West — 1,290 (23%)

Constable, Precinct 4

33 of 34 vote centers reporting in county

  • Charlie Guerrero — 3,049 votes (52%)
  • Matt Cawthon — 2,803 (48%)

State Board of Education, District 14

80% of precincts reporting in district

  • Evelyn Brooks — 71,652 (57%)
  • Sue Melton-Malone (incumbent) — 54,544 votes (43%)

Unopposed candidates (advance to November general election)

  • Texas Senate, District 22: Brian Birdwell (incumbent)
  • Texas House, District 56: Charles "Doc" Anderson (incumbent)
  • County Judge: Scott Felton (incumbent)
  • District Clerk: Jon Gimble (incumbent)
  • County Clerk: Andy Harwell (incumbent)
  • County Treasurer: Bill Helton (incumbent)
  • County Commissioner, Precinct 2: D.L. Wilson
  • County Commissioner, Precinct 4: Ben Perry (incumbent)
  • Justice of the Peace, Precinct 1, Place 1: Dianne Hensley (incumbent)
  • Justice of the Peace, Precinct 1, Place 2: Pete Peterson (incumbent)
  • Justice of the Peace, Precinct 2: C.L. Chase
  • Justice of the Peace, Precinct 3: David Pareya (incumbent)
  • Justice of the Peace, Precinct 5: Jessica R. Dominguez
  • Constable, Precinct 1: Walt Strickland (incumbent)
  • Constable, Precinct 2: John Johnson (incumbent)
  • Constable, Precinct 3: David Maler (incumbent)
  • Constable, Precinct 5: Freddie Cantu (incumbent)
  • 170th State District Judge: Jim Meyer (incumbent)
  • 414th State District Judge: Vicki Menard (incumbent)
  • County Court-at-Law No. 1: Vik Deivanayagam (incumbent)
  • County Court-at-Law No. 2: Brad Cates (incumbent)
  • 10th Court of Appeals: Steve Smith (incumbent)
  • Republican Party Chair: Brad Holland (incumbent)

Democratic primary

Texas House, District 13

76% of precincts reporting in district

  • Cedric Davis — 2,118 votes (73%)
  • Cuevas Peacock — 771 (27%)

Justice of the Peace, Precinct 5

33 of 34 vote centers reporting in county

  • Lucy Sanchez — 357 votes (73%)
  • Cameron Fillmore — 131 (27%)

Unopposed candidates (advance to November general election)

  • Congressional District 17: Mary Jo Woods
  • Texas Senate, District 22: No candidate
  • Texas House, District 56: Erin Shank
  • McLennan County District Attorney: Aubrey Robertson
  • County commissioner, Precinct 2: Pat Chisolm-Miller (incumbent)
  • Justice of the Peace, Precinct 2: James E. Lee Jr. (incumbent)
  • Democratic Party Chair: Mark Hayes

Statewide races — Republican primary

84% of polling locations reporting statewide

Governor

  • Greg Abbott (incumbent) — 1,196,290 votes (67%)
  • Allen B. West — 219,523 (12%)
  • Don Huffines — 207,886 (12%)
  • Chad Prather — 69,065 (4%)
  • Rick Perry — 57,133 (3%)
  • Kandy Kaye Horn — 21,432 (1%)
  • Paul Belew — 10,026 (0.6%)
  • Danny Harrison — 9,678 (0.5%)

Lieutenant Governor

  • Dan Patrick (incumbent) — 1,307,389 (77%)
  • Daniel Miller — 115,951 (7%)
  • Trayce Bradford — 109,111 (6%)
  • Aaron Sorrells — 65,858 (4%)
  • Zach Vance — 64,952 (4%)
  • Todd M. Bullis — 39,480 (2%)

Attorney General

  • Ken Paxton (incumbent) — 757,002 (43%)
  • George P. Bush — 398,351 (23%)
  • Eva Guzman — 309,015 (18%)
  • Louie Gohmert — 299,385 (17%)

Comptroller

  • Glenn Hegar (incumbent) — 1,266,918 (82%)
  • Mark V. Goloby — 284,370 (18%)

Land Commissioner

  • Dawn Buckingham — 621,366 (42%)
  • Tim Westley — 220,149 (15%)
  • Jon Spiers — 189,978 (13%)
  • Don W. Minton — 155,514 (11%)
  • Victor Avila — 109,538 (7%)
  • Weston Martinez — 96,988 (7%)
  • Rufus Lopez — 44,857 (3%)
  • Ben Armenta — 43,208 (3%)

Agriculture Commissioner

  • Sid Miller (incumbent) — 911,311 (59%)
  • James White — 483,849 (31%)
  • Carey A. Counsil — 159,657 (10%)

Railroad Commissioner

  • Wayne Christian (incumbent) — 705,286 (47%)
  • Sarah Stogner — 227,388 (15%)
  • Tom Slocum Jr. — 215,512 (14%)
  • Marvin "Sarge" Summers — 178,747 (12%)
  • Dawayne Tipton — 172,548 (12%)

Texas Supreme Court, Place 9

  • Evan Young (incumbent) 788,390 (55%)
  • David J. Schenck — 644,761 (45%)

Court Of Criminal Appeals, Place 5:

  • Scott Walker (incumbent) — 811,303 (57%)
  • Clint Morgan — 615,813 (43%)

Unopposed

  • Texas Supreme Court, Place 3: Debra Lehrmann (incumbent)
  • Texas Supreme Court, Place 5: Rebeca Huddle (incumbent)
  • Court Of Criminal Appeals, Place 2: Mary Lou Keel (incumbent)
  • Court Of Criminal Appeals, Place 6: Jesse F. McClure III (incumbent)

Statewide races — Democratic primary

86% of polling locations reporting statewide

Governor

  • Beto O'Rourke — 847,935 (91%)
  • Joy Diaz — 30,487 (3%)
  • Michael Cooper — 27,981 (3%)
  • Inocencio (Inno) Barrientez — 12,081 (1%)
  • Rich Wakeland — 11,903 (1%)

Lieutenant Governor

  • Mike Collier — 369,037 (42%)
  • Michelle Beckley — 261,445 (30%)
  • Carla Brailey — 242,642 (28%)

Attorney General

  • Rochelle Mercedes Garza — 389,831 (44%)
  • Joe Jaworski — 174,216 (20%)
  • Lee Merritt — 159,528 (18%)
  • Mike Fields — 108,072 (12%)
  • S. "Tbone" Raynor — 47,395 (5%)

Comptroller

  • Janet T. Dudding — 389,545 (46%)
  • Angel Luis Vega — 297,066 (35%)
  • Tim Mahoney — 160,885 (19%)

Land Commissioner

  • Sandragrace Martinez — 278,186 (33%)
  • Jay Kleberg — 221,516 (26%)
  • Jinny Suh — 185,747 (22%)
  • Michael Lange — 166,789 (20%)

Agriculture Commissioner

  • Susan Hays — 702,673 (83%)
  • Ed Ireson — 146,371 (17%)

Unopposed

  • Railroad Commissioner: Luke Warford
  • Texas Supreme Court, Place 2: No candidate
  • Texas Supreme Court, Place 3: Erin A. Nowell
  • Texas Supreme Court, Place 5: Amanda Reichek
  • Texas Supreme Court, Place 9: Julia Maldonado
  • Court Of Criminal Appeals, Place 2: No candidate
  • Court Of Criminal Appeals, Place 5: Dana Huffman
  • Court Of Criminal Appeals, Place 6: Robert Johnson
  • State Board Of Education, District 14: Tracy Fisher

NOTE: Numbers as of 4:50 a.m. Wednesday, per Texas Secretary of State and McLennan County Elections Office. Results are not final until canvassed.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

House passes bill to make lynching a federal hate crime

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert