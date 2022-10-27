Marlin Democrat vies with Itasca Republican for redrawn District 13 that includes East Waco

Self-described “progressive-moderate” Democrat Cedric Davis Sr. is vying with rural conservative Republican Agelia Orr to represent a Texas House District 13 completely reshaped in redistricting last year.

After the decennial national census last year, state legislatures and municipal councils nationwide redrew district boundaries for all types of legislative and representative districts. One of the results of that redistricting for the Heart of Texas region was the Texas Legislature creating a new District 13.

District 13 now includes urban voters in East Waco, along with eastern portions of McLennan County as well as rural voters in six counties previously in four separate districts: Bosque, Hill, Limestone, Falls, Freestone and Leon.

"I grew up in Dallas and I have been in Marlin for the last four years as city manager, so I have seen both urban and rural areas," Davis said by phone.

Davis said he grew up poor, but now he has money, so he understands both.

Davis, now 55, started his career in the U.S. Army and fought in Operation Desert Storm. He has also worked as a school teacher, a police officer and a police chief. His job for the past four years has been city manager in Marlin.

He said Republicans courted him, but he chose to be a Democratic candidate.

“I will represent all Texans,” Davis said Tuesday. “It matters not whether they put a D, an R, an I or some other letter after their name.”

Davis used letters to refer to party designations, of which there are several in Texas, including Libertarian and Green as well as independents and the two major parties.

“I’m a people person,” Davis said.

He said he and his neighbors used to talk to each other on street corners when he was growing up. He said the voters his district have more in common than they know.

Angelia Orr, 52, of Itasca, could not be reached to comment for this article, phone messages, emails and requests to party leadership in McLennan and Hill counties notwithstanding.

“Angelia Orr has a proven track record and she will do great,” said Brad Holland, chair of the McLennan County Republican Party and a Waco medical doctor.

Orr has a breadth of experience, said Chris DeCluitt, vice chair of the McLennan County Republican Party and a Waco businessman.

“Angelia Orr has been an elected official in Hill County and more recently a district director for state Rep. Cody Harris,” DeCluitt said. “She will do a great job representing all of these voters in Austin.”

In a February Q&A, the Tribune-Herald described her as a “Hill County Republican activist, former school trustee, former district clerk and businesswoman.”

Announcing her candidacy for the newly formed district, Orr said she would run for the Texas House of Representatives to serve as a strong voice for rural Texas.

“I’m committed to standing up and fighting for the rural conservative values we hold dear,” Orr said.

In her February Q&A with the Tribune-Herald she said she thinks a lot of the urban legislators go to Austin and they have in mind their own voters.

“There’s just more of them than there are for rural people and so they make rules for cities and counties and schools that maybe work good at their scale but may be harder to implement on a small scale,” Orr said.

Holland said he is confident in Orr’s ability to win in her district.

DeCluitt described District 13 as a good rural district.

“Like District 56, where we have the rest of Waco’s urban voters, ringed about with the rest of rural McLennan County, we have no concern about her (Orr’s) appeal on the issues,” DeCluitt said. “We have more Republican voters in her district than Democrat voters.”

McLennan County Democratic Party Chair Mark Hays said District 13 is a “classic example of gerrymandering” and also protects District 56 for Doc Anderson, the Republican incumbent facing Democratic challenger Erin Shank in the Nov. 8 election.

“They (the Legislature) took all the urban and democratic voters in East Waco and scooped them out of McLennan County to save that district for Doc Anderson,” Hays said.

According the prior district maps, many of those East Waco blocks and slightly more of eastern McLennan County were included in District 12 for 10 years prior, along with Falls, Limestone and Robertson counties, and most of Brazos County.

The Republican-led redistricting efforts in the Texas Legislature during 2021 led to at least three lawsuits, with challengers alleging the new map of legislative districts diluted Hispanic and Black voting strength, the Tribune-Herald reported a year ago.

Hays also assured Democratic Party voters that Davis does believe in woman’s right to choose.

Women’s health care, abortion and choice are not, however Davis’ top issue. Davis said Tuesday that voter suppression remains his top issue.

“Let’s make it easier for people to vote, not harder,” Davis said. “Give the people of Texas a say. Let them vote on abortion and casino gaming. Don’t have those issues decided by the Legislature in Austin.”

Davis said one issue that cuts across both urban and rural voters is affordable housing.

“Urban voters know that they need more affordable housing built,” Davis said. “In the rural communities we find a lot of dilapidated homes that need to be refurbished. And often there just isn’t the money for it in the rural areas.”

Davis said federal money is available through the U.S. Department of Agriculture to refurbish rural homes. He said federal money is also available for urban affordable housing as well. He will have people throughout his district to explain to the cities and counties and to residents how to access this federal money, if they want to.