Marlin city leaders on Friday celebrated securing the money needed to start a modernizing overhaul of the municipal water system, with a groundbreaking ceremony at the town’s surface water treatment facility.

The first of six phases will be a $580,000 project to renovate the facility's electrical systems and rehabilitate a clarifier, City Manager Cedric Davis said.

The process of securing funding and planning repairs and upgrades to the municipal water system started in 2019, Marlin Mayor Carolyn Lofton said.

“To stand here today ready for our water plant to receive the necessary upgrades so that we don’t have to worry about water outages … is a great blessing,” Lofton said.

The city faced a prolonged outage in 2015 blamed on a clogged filter, then faced another week without municipal water in February 2021 after a power outage caused damage at the treatment plant.

The city council awarded the contract for the first phase of the work to B5 Construction, managed by Chris Bell.

“We’ll start with changes and upgrades to the electrical system,” Bell said. “But first we have to make submittals to get the parts and components approved.”

The city will receive funding from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and the Texas Water Development Board for the project.

“These agencies require that American iron and steel must be used in parts, materials and components,” Bell said. “So, I have to prove that I bought American metals, made in American factories.”

The submittals will take 30 to 60 days get approved, Bell said. Then he can order the major components for a drive system in the clarifier and the electrical upgrades.

Bell said his portion of the larger water project will take about 520 days, about 17 months, counting the submittals and 30 weeks to source the drive system for the clarifier. He said he wants to do all of the renovations while waiting on the drive system.

The next phases of the project will include replacing water lines under the streets and repaving, building storm sewers and replacing the treatment facility’s filtration system with a modern system, according to Joe Mundo, of Mundo and Associates, the firm contracted as the city engineers.

The city has another $13 million in grant funding lined up to pay for the next phases of the water system modernization, including the cost of repaving streets, according to a statement.

Lofton also said U.S. Rep. Pete Sessions, R-Waco, state Sen. Brian Birdwell, R-Granbury, and the office of Texas Gov. Greg Abbott have helped Marlin get the $13 million in federal and state grants.