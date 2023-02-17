In the city of Marlin, where even the city council readily acknowledges the streets need work, repairs began in earnest this week.

The Falls County city with a population of about 5,500 recently earned an A+ credit rating with S&P Global, which aided the sale of a $2.4 million bond issue Monday, expressly for street repairs that are underway. City officials joined a crew from Waco-based Big Tex Tar and Chip on Tuesday to start the work on Kennedy Street near downtown.

"The goal with this first phase of getting streets done in Marlin is to makeover a little more than ⅓ (40-45) of its existing streets with this $2.4 million dedicated street bond amount," City Manager Cedric Davis said by email Friday. "I said when I came here three-and-a-half years ago, and so did the mayor when she was elected, that it would take us three to five years to begin work on repairing the streets. We have kept that promise."

Mayor Carolyn Lofton took office in the spring of 2019, and Davis started shortly thereafter. They had an eye on the city's streets from the start.

The city also has $13.6 million in Texas Water Development Board grants in place to overhaul its water treatment and distribution system. The grant will cover the cost of rebuilding the streets that will be dug up to access waterlines. That project is taking shape, and engineers will be available at a town hall meeting soon to answer questions from residents, Lofton said in a state of the city update Monday.

Three out of three auto mechanics the Tribune-Herald spoke to in Marlin on Friday said the condition of the streets, including a large number of potholes, causes cars to need repair more often than usual.

One mechanic said potholes in town have been known to crack aluminum rims. Another, who has more than a decade of experience, said suspension systems need repairs more often, and front ends get thrown out of alignment more quickly than under typical conditions.

Elsewhere Friday, city workers could be seen stripping the top layer of paving material from a street near Martin Luther King Jr. Park, to get the stretch ready for Big Tex crews to refinish.

Davis said Friday that city council members have chosen the first ten streets to be repaired:

Kennedy - from Live Oak to San Antonio

San Antonio - from Kennedy to S. Gresham

King - from Live Oak to Harter

Crocket - from Park to Harter

Harter - from Crockett to King

S. Gresham - from Live Oak to Park

Blue Bonnet - from Ward to Royal

Royal - from Ward to Blue Bonnet

Palm - from Ward to Country Club

Sewanee - from Ward to Mistletoe.

"The mayor, the city council and I drive on these streets, too," Davis said Monday afternoon.

The proceeds from the bond issue will not be available until next month, but the city council voted unanimously Monday night to approve spending $100,000 from the city's reserve fund to make a down payment to Big Tex on Tuesday so that work could start. The council's resolution authorizing the payment also requires the reserve fund to be reimbursed immediately after the city receives the bond proceeds.

An investment bank in Milwaukee, Robert W. Baird & Co., bought the bond issue at an interest rate of about 3.83%, with a call date in July 2032, U.S. Capital Advisors managing director James Gilley Jr. told the city council Monday.

Gilley, who arranged the bond sale for the city, said the bank offered to buy the bonds at a premium, meaning proceeds from the sale will provide the city $2.4 million to spend on street repairs, the principal the city owes will be $2.36 million.

The city's journey to its A+ credit rating was a long one, Lofton said in her state of the city address Monday evening. The city's credit rating was not very good when she took office in 2019, she said.

But as the city began to pay bills on time and implement fiscal control measures, its credit rating improved to the point that it could sell the $2.4 million bond issue at a premium.

The streets to be repaired under the bond-funded project will not include any of the streets that will be overhauled under the water system project, Davis said.