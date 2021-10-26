Mars Drive to be repaved near Midway High School in new year

A notoriously rough stretch of Mars Drive and Old Hewitt Road providing access to Midway High School and several industrial sites will be repaved in concrete early next year.

The $8.5 million project will cover Mars Drive between Hewitt Drive at Texas Central Parkway, and Old Hewitt Road from Imperial Drive to Mars Drive, a total of about a mile-and-a-half of roadway.

Anyone driving the road today can see and feel the results of patchwork maintenance over the years, said Jim Reed, Waco's capital improvement program manager.

“I think everybody out in that area has been craving this,” Reed said of the repaving. “That road has just gotten to a point of disrepair, and it’s very difficult for us to keep up maintenance on it. Now we’re catching up, and we’re going to take care of it.”