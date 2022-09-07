Mart City Council member indicted on meth charge can continue serving

A Mart city council member indicted last week on a methamphetamine possession charge can continue to serve on the council.

A McLennan County grand jury indicted Mart City Council Member Zachary Blain Byrd, 44, last week on a state jail felony charge of possessing less than a gram of a controlled substance.

Byrd was appointed to his council seat in 2014 and most recently reelected in May.

He did not respond to calls from the Tribune-Herald, and no one came to the door of his home early Wednesday afternoon.

"An indictment is just an allegation," City Manager Kevin Schaffer said Wednesday in Mart City Hall. "Unless something is proven, he can continue to serve."

Schaffer said the city has no other comment on Byrd's indictment.

The indictment alleges Byrd was in possession of less than a gram of meth on June 21.

McLennan County District Attorney Barry Johnson said Byrd's indictment was a result of a Texas Department of Public Safety investigation.

Johnson said state statute prescribes mandatory probation for a conviction in a case with such a small amount, unless there are prior convictions or other enhancements. The Legislature wrote the law that way to encourage people to get treatment and find recovery, Johnson said.

Since Byrd had not yet been arrested early Wednesday evening, further details about the allegations against him were not available.

The full name and date of birth on the indictment documents match with what Byrd provided on his application to run for city council.

Officials at Byrd's former employer, Mart Independent School District, said he had not worked there for several years.

"He is not my person," Mart ISD Superintendent Betsy Burnett said Wednesday at Mart High School.

The school secretary at Mart High School said Byrd had run the district's in-school suspension program previously, but had left the district about six years ago. He has continued to work elsewhere as a teacher, but no other employer returned a call from the Tribune-Herald.