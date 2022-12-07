Mart may become water source for arsenic-stricken systems

Arsenic levels in water that exceed government standards, and possibly endanger health, have come under assault from locals. The Brazos River Authority, McLennan County and multiple water supply companies are pursuing a solution, and several options rest on the table.

Past discussions focused on using treated Lake Waco water to dilute arsenic-tainted groundwater flowing to homes and businesses. That approach has not been left high and dry, but others have gained traction. The city of Mart spent $17 million in recent years upgrading its water system, and could make water available, City Manager Kevin Schaffer said. The Brazos River Authority will allocate 2,000 acre feet of water annually "for contract purposes and potential blending," spokesperson Judi Pierce said. The county has earmarked $4.4 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds to assist small water companies tackling arsenic issues.

But the Prairie Hill Water Supply Corp. may hold the wild card in this game. Manager Robert Mathis said the company, working with the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality, has involved itself in a pilot program. It is using a filter sold by a Canadian company, Purifics, to reduce arsenic in drinking water to levels acceptable to the Environmental Protection Agency.

"We've been taking samples, submitting documents and data to the TCEQ, whose lab oversees the testing process," Mathis said. "Hopefully, in the first part of 2023, we will have the approval we need and can begin implementing a filtration system. The company has representatives here in the States and a contract office in Dallas, I think, that can help facilitate things."

Mathis said the system could prove effective and less costly. He said cost estimates to install infrastructure that blends surface water with groundwater, and thereby reduce arsenic levels, have grown from between $2 million and $4 million to between $4 million and $6 million. This represents start-up costs, not long-term maintenance and repairs to the system. He said installing a Purifics system at the Prairie Hill water source would cost about $2 million.

"It carries a 25-year guarantee," Mathis said. "A Purifics filter installed for a community near Houston has lasted at least that long, probably longer. This technology is not new to Texas, but is not commonplace."

Other water companies suffering arsenic woes have reached out to Mathis, inquiring about the testing process and results he is seeing. He said Prairie Hill would do the neighborly thing and consider selling treated water.

"We could add another unit, double or triple our capacity, if we ever cross that path," Mathis said. "It's all about making sure people get water."

He said Prairie Hill serves about 700 customers. It raised water rates a few years ago, knowing systemwide improvements were inevitable, he said. The county's consultant on water issues, Lockwood, Andrews & Newnam Inc., prepared a spending plan showing Prairie Hill receiving $372,881 in American Rescue Plan funds, while the FHLM Regional Water Supply Corp., with 1,396 meters, would receive the most, at $1.8 million. It is based in Penelope and serves water customers in Falls, Hill, Limestone and McLennan counties.

"We have the ability to borrow whatever we need," Mathis said.

McLennan County commissioners allocated $10 million the county received through the American Rescue Plan Act to water infrastructure projects, with $4.4 million going to water suppliers in eastern McLennan County, where naturally occurring arsenic levels in groundwater have been a longstanding problem. Precinct 2 Commissioner Patricia Miller has been vocal about arsenic remediation, her precinct serving as home to several rural water suppliers.

Commissioners face time constraints related to spending American Rescue Plan money. It must be allocated by 2024 and spent by the end of 2026. Five water suppliers serving mostly rural customers have plans for upgrades valued at about $36 million, several envisioning blending groundwater with surface water.

Schaffer, Mart city manager, said the community secured a $12.5 million loan and a $5 million grant to enhance its water treatment and service capabilities. It saw "coming down the road" the need to provide water to regional communities, and acted accordingly. He said Mart's specific involvement in a program to address unacceptable arsenic levels remains undetermined.

"Mart has the capacity to provide extra water, about 248,000 gallons per day, beyond what is required by our citizens," Schaffer said.

He said selling treated water could generate revenue to pay down a 40-year loan. Mart's water supply comes from Mart Lake, a reservoir on the eastern edge of Tradinghouse Lake that is about an eighth the size of Tradinghouse.

County Judge Scott Felton said two options for arsenic reduction remain under consideration.

"One is to blend treated water, which does not contain arsenic, with groundwater to get arsenic levels below what the EPA allows us to have," Felton said. "The other involves the process of cleaning up the water, taking the arsenic out. Prairie Hill will take that approach. Water systems may have the opportunity to monetize providing more water than their customers need."

Felton said Waco likely would not feel left out of the process.

"They've got challenges. Growth is tremendous," he said. "The cost of running lines long distances to sell a little water, sometimes that's not feasible."

City officials did not return calls seeking comment.

Tom Ray, with Lockwood, Andrews & Newnam Inc., said the Brazos River Authority and McLennan County "want to help as they can to find the best solution at the least cost that satisfies the EPA. This is very much in the talking stage. The BRA won't impose itself on anything … but if the parties involved approach the BRA for assistance, it will act. That's what it is built for."