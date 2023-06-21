The dumpsters along downtown’s Mary Avenue cause more than a nasal nuisance. They are also a strain on the eyes.

The Waco City Council heard a presentation Tuesday on the solid waste team’s plan to revive the street’s facade by the end of the year with new dumpster enclosures, removing a line of trash bins and creating a more pleasant space for drivers, pedestrians, businesses in the area and city collections staff.

Solid Waste Director Kody Petillo said Mary Avenue is designated as an "activated street" from University Parks Drive to Eighth Street in Waco’s Downtown Implementation Plan, meant to guide landscaping along downtown streets, along with pedestrian and parking improvements. Activated streets can accommodate day-to-day activities and traffic, but also have the flexibility to hold special events and often feature public art, seating and other place-specific features, according to the plan created by consulting firm Kimley-Horn.

Petillo said Mary Avenue will have infrastructure similar to entertainment streets, which are organized for commerce, and will have elements of shared streets, or one-way, low-traffic streets that accommodate a pedestrian thoroughfare. The street will also be designated as a bike route, he said.

“But there will be additional infrastructure to have special events in the future: brick paver paving, water and electric hookups for food trucks, curbless cross sections to make mobility and walkability a little bit easier in that area as that project does come along,” he said.

Existing conditions at the Second and Third street intersections with Mary Avenue are not the most attractive or efficient, Petillo said.

“It’s probably the least favorite collection point of all of our services within our operations team,” he said.

The existing dumpster enclosures at the Second Street corner have heavy steel doors for security that generally stay open because they are difficult to move, and large black grease traps sit outside the enclosure. The brick enclosures hold several 300-gallon plastic carts and the area is serviced by the residential collection fleet rather than commercial fleet, which Petillo said is inefficient as there are not many other residential collections nearby. A disused set of railroad tracks in the bins' path out of the enclosure also adds to the challenge.

“There’s not a lot of downtown residential other than apartments, which aren’t serviced with that same type of truck,” he said. “So it’s kind of off-route. It’s not a very efficient operation of rolling those carts along those pavers and you can see the rails in front of that collection point is challenging for our staff.”

Prior to March 2020 there was a trash compactor at the Third Street corner that serviced most of the area, but it was replaced with large metal front-load dumpsters exposed along Mary Avenue when a hotel project was slated for the site, Petillo said. There is also a wood privacy fence behind Ninfa’s Mexican Restaurant.

Petillo said the 300-gallon carts at Second Street will eventually be replaced by a large trash compactor, and a front-load compactor will be placed at Third Street to remove the front-load dumpsters.

“So we’ll be able to open up a little bit of parking and make … Mary Avenue just look a little bit cleaner, a little bit nicer for people walking around that downtown area,” he said.

The compactors and grease traps would stay in a red brick enclosure to continue the aesthetic of the corridor, he said. The wood fence behind Ninfa’s will be replaced with the same red brick, he said.

The steel doors at the Second Street enclosure will be replaced with chain link fencing covered with black mesh and fake ivy for visual appeal. Petillo said the chain link fence would be more lightweight and easier for city staff and customers to use, so the gate is more likely to be secure from illegal dumping and scavenging.

Council Member Josh Borderud said the ivy fencing “looks Instagram selfie-worthy,” and the aesthetics of the enclosure would prevent a dumpster district from forming downtown.

The brick pavers where the grease traps near Second Street are currently sitting will be replaced with reinforced concrete that looks similar to sidewalk that can withstand the weight of trash trucks as they approach the trash compactors, he said.

Petillo said the project is anticipated to take about four months, beginning next month and finishing up around October barring supply issues for materials. The city council passed a resolution Tuesday to award Barsh Construction Co. a $220,000 contract for the work.

“The solid waste team is very excited to get this project stated and completed,” Petillo said. “The whole collection at Second and Mary and Third and Mary is an eyesore and we’re ready to get that behind us to where we have more efficient operation, and our customers and our visitors in that area have a more enjoyable experience.”