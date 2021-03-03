Mask order creating paralysis by analysis for many Waco-area businesses

"If the governor says yes, we would be hard pressed to tell customers no," Castillo said. "It's already hard to enforce. If the governor's lifting the ban, and if local officials and the police won't enforce it … I'm fine with it."

Waco Restaurant Association President Kyle Citrano said his research shows Abbott's order is vast in its application, practically returning dining conditions to those before the pandemic. He called it a free-for-all, though he stopped short of criticizing the measure. He said some restaurants and some patrons, out of an abundance of caution, will continue to crave masks.

Markus Perez, who manages Longhorn Steakhouse, said the restaurant will not demand that customers wear masks. He said the steakhouse in Waco will follow corporate standards for cleanliness, and employees will continue to wear masks. Customers get to call their own shots.

City of Waco and McLennan County continue to formulate policy and will make an announcement soon, officials said.

Waco Transit will continue to require riders to wear masks.

Waco's major health care systems responded clearly, with a unified voice. Their policies will not change in response to the new executive order.