Mask requirement dropped at Waco buildings, city hall to reopen soon

The city of Waco on Friday will lift mask requirements at most city-owned buildings and will soon lift occupancy restrictions at its public attractions.

The announcement Thursday followed Gov. Greg Abbott's order Tuesday that bars local governments from "mandating face coverings or restricting activities in response to the COVID-19 disaster," effective 11:59 p.m. Friday.

The city did not have a citywide masking order at the time of the governor's order but has required employees to wear them at city offices and the public to wear them inside city facilities such as the Texas Ranger Hall of Fame and Museum and Waco Convention Center.

Those requirements will disappear Friday, though federal masking requirements will continue on city buses and inside the Waco Transit terminal, as well as the Waco Regional Airport terminal.

Masks will not be required outdoors on city property.

City leaders Thursday also announced they were relaxing other COVID-19 protocols, citing recent federal guidance and noting that about a third of McLennan County residents are fully vaccinated and that the seven-day incidence rate for COVID-19 has fallen steeply to 6.57 cases per 100,000 population.