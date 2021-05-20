 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Mask requirement dropped at Waco buildings, city hall to reopen soon
0 comments
top story

Mask requirement dropped at Waco buildings, city hall to reopen soon

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
ranger museum (copy)

Visitors exit the Texas Ranger Hall of Fame and Museum, one of several city-owned facilities where masking requirements and occupancy limits will be lifted.

 Jerry Larson, Tribune-Herald file photo

The city of Waco on Friday will lift mask requirements at most city-owned buildings and will soon lift occupancy restrictions at its public attractions.

The announcement Thursday followed Gov. Greg Abbott's order Tuesday that bars local governments from "mandating face coverings or restricting activities in response to the COVID-19 disaster," effective 11:59 p.m. Friday.

The city did not have a citywide masking order at the time of the governor's order but has required employees to wear them at city offices and the public to wear them inside city facilities such as the Texas Ranger Hall of Fame and Museum and Waco Convention Center.

Those requirements will disappear Friday, though federal masking requirements will continue on city buses and inside the Waco Transit terminal, as well as the Waco Regional Airport terminal.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Masks will not be required outdoors on city property.

City leaders Thursday also announced they were relaxing other COVID-19 protocols, citing recent federal guidance and noting that about a third of McLennan County residents are fully vaccinated and that the seven-day incidence rate for COVID-19 has fallen steeply to 6.57 cases per 100,000 population.

Beginning Monday, city-operated museums and venues such as the Waco Convention Center and Cameron Park Zoo will lift occupancy restrictions.

On June 7, City Hall and the Mae Jackson Development Center will reopen to the public for the first time since March 2020. Public access to City Hall will be restricted to the basement-level entrance on the Washington Avenue side.

Beginning June 15, Waco City Council meetings will be open to the public.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: The water crisis is real and it's here

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert