Master plan for Waco public art funded by federal NEA grant

A national arts grant may shape public art in Waco by underwriting a city master plan that would guide what gets created, where it's exhibited and how people and businesses can become involved.
Waco arts nonprofit Creative Waco recently won a $50,000 grant from the National Endowment for the Arts to create the public art master plan. The award is one of the NEA's 63 Our Town grants, which fund community development through the arts.
Creative Waco executive director Fiona Bond said the grant's arrival is well-timed for discussions of the role public art can play as Waco grows into its future.
"I think this is exactly the right time for this," she said.
Major public projects with a strong arts component have been finished in recent years, such as the Doris Miller Memorial, the Sculpture Zoo in Cameron Park and the Branding the Brazos tribute to the Chisholm Trail in Indian Spring Park, she noted.
At the same time, more private development is the works for the near future.
"How we want to do public art going forward is a really important conversation," she said.
Until now, discussions and planning on public art have tended to be project-driven and go through the city department that's most pertinent, said city chief of staff Ashley Nystrom. Often that's the parks and recreation department, particularly for art displayed on city property, she said.
The city also plays a part in local arts through Waco's state certification as Music Friendly and Film Friendly Communities and support for the Waco Downtown Cultural District.
Bond said an arts master plan would seek more to develop procedures and participation for consideration of future public art rather than defining specific projects or types of artworks.
"At the core of this is a philosophy of place making . . . (creation of ) pathways in which good ideas can be delivered," she said. "It's not a blueprint and not meant to be prescriptive."
A master plan will look for ways to get input from neighborhood associations, public officials, property owners and artists as well as provide opportunities for community talent, she said.
Waco Mayor Dillon Meek called the arts "a vital component" in city planning and noted that other organizations and groups have development plans and ideas whose consideration go into city planning such as the Greater Waco Sports Commission and City Center Waco.
Having a master plan or long-range strategy to encourage public art gives the arts a seat at the table in Waco planning, Meek said.
Nystrom noted the city draws from findings and recommendations from such studies as the Parks and Open Space master plan, the Public Improvement District Open Spaces plan, Imagine Waco, Main Street recommendations, a Downtown Transportation Study, a Downtown Market Study and a National Resource Network neighborhood development strategy.