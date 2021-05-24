Master plan for Waco public art funded by federal NEA grant

A national arts grant may shape public art in Waco by underwriting a city master plan that would guide what gets created, where it's exhibited and how people and businesses can become involved.

Waco arts nonprofit Creative Waco recently won a $50,000 grant from the National Endowment for the Arts to create the public art master plan. The award is one of the NEA's 63 Our Town grants, which fund community development through the arts.

Creative Waco executive director Fiona Bond said the grant's arrival is well-timed for discussions of the role public art can play as Waco grows into its future.

"I think this is exactly the right time for this," she said.

Major public projects with a strong arts component have been finished in recent years, such as the Doris Miller Memorial, the Sculpture Zoo in Cameron Park and the Branding the Brazos tribute to the Chisholm Trail in Indian Spring Park, she noted.

At the same time, more private development is the works for the near future.

"How we want to do public art going forward is a really important conversation," she said.