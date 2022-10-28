 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Mayor Pro Tem Kelly Palmer to resign Waco council seat Nov. 4

Kelly Palmer has announced she will resign Nov. 4 from the District 4 Waco City Council seat that she has held for less than two years.

Palmer, a licensed social worker and Baylor University adjunct instructor, was elected in November 2020, defeating incumbent Darius Ewing and former councilman Rick Allen. Her term was to expire in May 2023.

She was appointed this year as mayor pro tem and serves as the chairperson for the Waco-McLennan County Public Health District board. She has been an advocate for social justice and environmental issues and successfully lobbied for better wages and benefits for city workers.

This story will be updated.

