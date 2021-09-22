Mayor Pro Tem Sabido resigns suddenly from Waco City Council

District 2 Waco City Council member Hector Sabido resigned suddenly, effective Tuesday.

The city of Waco announced the resignation in a press release Wednesday evening. The reason for the move remains unclear and Sabido was not immediately available for comment.

Mayor Dillon Meek said City Secretary Esmeralda Hudson sent him Sabido's written resignation letter after Tuesday's city council meeting.

The second-term councilman has represented District 2 since 2019 and was serving as mayor pro tem at the time of his resignation. District 2, centered in South Waco, is largely Hispanic and also includes Baylor University of part of downtown Waco.

Sabido has been general sales manager for more than 10 years at Prophecy Media Group, which owns four stations including La Ley 104.1 in Waco.

A Waco native and Baylor graduate, Sabido serves on numerous boards including the Hispanic parent support organization Inspiracion, the Art Center of Waco, Greater Waco Chamber of Commerce, and the Dr Pepper Museum and Free Enterprise Institute.

Sabido grew up in a Spanish-speaking home and regularly participated in Spanish versions of the city of Waco's public information videos.

The city will start accepting applications Oct. 6 from residents seeking to be appointed to the District 2 seat, according to the press release Wednesday.