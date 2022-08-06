MCC board calls for slight drop in tax rate with jump in property values

McLennan County homeowners will pay slightly more in property taxes for McLennan Community College after trustees voted on a lower tax rate amid rising property values.

The board voted Tuesday to set the tax rate at 13.91 cents per $100 valuation, a decrease of 1.1 cents from last year's rate but almost half-a-cent more than the no-new-revenue rate. The college expects to bring in $1.9 million more in tax revenue than last year, which will help fund a $61.8 million budget for the upcoming year. The budget will include a 5% average increase in faculty salaries and bring staff salaries up to their market averages.

Total property values in the district increased 16% from last year, to $25.2 billion, according to McLennan County Appraisal District documents. The average home value increased more than 29%, from $221,441 to $286,351. However, the average taxable home value, considering exemptions and limits on annual increases, jumped just shy of 8%, from $167,398 to $180,753.

The owner of an average-value home last year would have owed $251.10 in MCC taxes. At the proposed rate for the upcoming year and the new average value, that bill would increase by about 33 cents, to $251.43.

Trustees opted for a lower rate than two suggested in scenarios presented by Stephen Benson, MCC vice president for finance and administration.

Higher student enrollment, projected from this summer's enrollment trends, should bring in almost $850,000 more from tuition and fees, but the additional revenue was needed to allow the college to complete a multi-year effort to bring salaries for faculty, professionals and staff up to market average, Benson told the board. Benson said employee salaries represent some 72% of the budget.

Trustees supported the salary increases, but asked if the tax rate could be lower than in the scenarios Benson presented.

To keep the rate lower and fund raises, Benson suggested reducing the budget's contingency fund.

Trustee Ricky Turman and board President K. Paul Holt said they support the move in light of taxpayers' reaction to higher property valuations and other taxing entities' moves to keep increases at a minimum.

"I think it goes a long way with dealing with people in the community," Turman said.

The board leaned into tapping the contingency fund, particularly after hearing that the college anticipates some $2 million in federal COVID-19 recovery funding this year. After some discussion and calculations, trustees voted for the lower rate.

A public hearing on the proposed tax increase is scheduled for Aug. 30. The tax rate trustees approved would bring in $1.9 million more than last year, compared to a revenue increase of a little more than $800,000 that would come with the no-new-revenue rate. The no-new-revenue rate refers to the rate at which an entity would collect the same in property taxes year-to-year, excluding revenue from properties newly added to the tax rolls.