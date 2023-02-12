McLennan Community College trustees will interview three candidates Monday evening hoping to fill the unexpired term of District 1 Trustee Doug McDurham.

McDurham resigned his position in December after he took a job in Oklahoma, leaving five months left in a term that will end in May.

The three applicants for the post are:

Bridget Fuselier, 51, a Baylor Law School professor in real estate and property law. Fuselier, a first-generation college student and a past president of the Bishop Louis Reicher Catholic High School advisory board, said she appreciates and supports MCC's role in providing an affordable education to area students.

Jonathan Hill, 31 a senior brand strategy specialist for Baylor University. Hill graduated from MCC and Tarleton State University and said he sees working on the MCC board as a way to support its mission and serve the community.

Matthew Polk, 44, the chief operating officer of Waco Family Medicine. Polk has worked with MCC leadership multiple times in his past positions as Rapoport Academy superintendent and executive director of the nonprofit Prosper Waco. He said he sees the college's mission as consistent with the community support and improvement work he has done in the past.

The MCC board is expected to make its decision after Monday's interviews with the appointed trustee serving through May.

No one has filed for the two MCC seats up for election on May 6, the District 1 position and the District 3 post now held by Pauline Chavez, first elected to the board in 1986.

Filing deadline for the May 6 election is 5 p.m. Friday.

The deadline to register to vote in the May election is April 6, and early voting will start April 24.