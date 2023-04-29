Two trustee positions for McLennan Community College are up for election May 6, and the four candidates agree on the college's role in the community and the need to support it by increasing its engagement with prospective students.

Both District 1 candidates, Jonathan Hill and Arash Abnoussi, said the community college provided essential rungs on their individual ladders to career success.

For Ilda Sabido and James SoRelle, candidates for the District 3 seat held by longtime incumbent Pauline Chavez, their time in the community has shown MCC's importance to Waco and McLennan County and its role in equipping students for the next stage in their education or job.

Hill, 32, holds the District 1 seat, appointed by the board in February after the December 2022 resignation of trustee Doug McDurham, who left after taking an out-of-state job. Hill said the community college played a crucial role in his education and career.

"MCC was such a tremendous gift to me in the transition from high school to college to a higher education career," he said. "It gave me a second and third and fourth chance, which in higher education today is exceedingly rare."

Hill, a senior brand strategy specialist for Baylor University, earned an associate's degree in general academics in 2013 and went on to Tarleton State University through MCC's University Center, earning a bachelor's in business administration in marketing in 2014.

The college's faculty and staff took him from where he was and guided him to where he realized he wanted to be. That personal touch and the school's wrap-around support services to meet various needs are valuable assets he wants to continue.

The range in age and life situations for MCC students means their problems are varied, including transportation, housing and a dependable source of food, and his short time as a trustee has shown him the board works to address those needs as it can, Hill said.

The 45-year-old Abnoussi, too, credits MCC for giving him the confidence and career training that has led to his present career as a math educational specialist for elementary education. Born in Texas and raised in Iran, Abnoussi returned to Texas at the age of 23 with an intent to pursue a music career despite a degree in psychology and occupational therapy from a Tehran university.

MCC's music industry faculty and fellow students took someone from another country with shaky English, welcomed and supported him, bolstering his self-confidence, he said. When a godmother advised him to get a teaching certificate as a backup to a music career, MCC's Alternative Teacher Certification program provided that training, too. He left music to become certified to teach math.

After 10 years in the classroom, which included being named a Midway Teacher of the Year at Hewitt Elementary School, Abnoussi progressed to being an instructional specialist at Midway ISD, then on to Education Service Center Region 12, which serves some 178,000 students and 76 school districts in a 12-county area. He has taught as a part-time lecturer in Baylor University's School of Education and in 2020 was president of the Texas Council of Teachers of Mathematics.

"MCC gave me my life. It gave me everything I had," he said.

Both Abnoussi and Hill see a need to address MCC's declining enrollment, part of which involves convincing prospective students of the value of education or job certification.

"We want to be making sure that what we are offering students in course pathways or degree plans aligns with their career choices," Hill said.

Abnoussi said District 1's minority population faces particular challenges with transportation and child care.

Students who shifted to online instruction during the pandemic also are less persuaded of the value of in-person instruction on campus, he said.

Hill said demand is high in Central Texas for new teachers and nurses, and MCC is positioned to address that supply with its instructional and certification programs.

Hill and his wife, Erin, have a 10-month-old son. Abnoussi and his wife, Ansuya, have a 9-year-old daughter.

District 3

Vying for the District 3, held for 37 years by Pauline Chavez, are retired Baylor history professor James SoRelle, 73, and community volunteer Ilda Sabido, 39.

Both are lifelong Waco residents, SoRelle graduating from Richfield High School and Sabido from University High School.

SoRelle retired in 2020 after 40 years teaching at Baylor University, freeing up time to run and serve on the board if elected, he said. For 37 years of that time, SoRelle's wife, Cynthia, taught theater in MCC's fine arts department, leading him to frequent encounters with MCC students, faculty and administrators. Siblings and a daughter also took classes at MCC over the years, SoRelle said.

SoRelle, educated in Waco schools and the University of Texas, said MCC is an important link in affordable public education.

"I have long had a passion for public education. … I have always loved that about my country and this community," he said.

Sabido said she is running for the MCC board with her eye on the future.

"I can advocate for students in the next generation. I understand what this generation is up against," she said. "As a Hispanic woman and a millennial, my perspective would be an important one on the board."

She said Chavez's long service to her district has provided representation on the board that should continue.

"I think the board is phenomenal in being diverse. … It's time for someone else to step up and do our part," she said.

Both candidates said MCC's affordability in a time of rising education costs is crucial and that they would work to maintain that. Both also said the college is a gem not fully appreciated by the community at large.

Sabido said MCC is well positioned to help small business owners and entrepreneurs, while SoRelle said the college's continuing education courses enrich the quality of life and job training for county residents.

SoRelle and his wife have two adult children. Sabido and her husband, Hector, a former Waco City Council member, have an 8-year-old son and a 5-year-old daughter.

Sabido is a member of the Hispanic Leaders' Network, Waco's Parks and Recreation Commission and the Alta Vista Neighborhood Association.

SoRelle has been a member of the Community Race Relations Coalition and the city Historic Landmark Preservation Commission, and is longtime supporter of Mission Waco-Mission World.

Voting

Early voting started Monday in the May 6 city and school elections and will continue through Tuesday at the McLennan County Elections Office, 214 N. Fourth St.; Waco Multi-Purpose Community Center, 1020 Elm Ave.; West Waco Library, 5301 Bosque Blvd.; and Hewitt City Hall, 200 Patriot Court.

Early voting hours are 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday and Tuesday.

Through the first six days of early voting, 1,505 people cast an early ballot in-person in the elections the county is conducting for 15 entities, and another 131 mail-in ballots have been submitted in those elections.

Twenty-one Election Day polling places will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. May 6, a Saturday. Go to mclennanvotes.com for more information.