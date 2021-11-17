McGregor pitching plan to boost industrial park's appeal

With SpaceX and Knauf tucked away, McGregor now plans for the future. That is where the proposed expansion of TIRZ No. 1 takes center stage.

Smith tiptoed around the identify of yet another prospect.

"Until they are signed, sealed and delivered, I can't say anything," Smith said. "Is it manufacturing? Sure, in some form. It's not a huge footprint."

He suggested McGregor's vision goes beyond the next prospect to the one after that and the next. He said the city is in an area enjoying unprecedented success in attracting interest from industrial businesses.

"We have a number of prospects in various stages of looking," Smith said. "The comment I make to others is that the sun is shining on Central Texas, and we need to make hay before the rain comes. We may make it before I retire, though my wife says I will never retire. I've been in this role a little more than five years. Those of us in Greater Waco have the opportunity to do stuff some in economic development never get to do in a career."