McLennan County able to add public COVID-19 testing site quickly if needed

With COVID-19 hospitalizations trending higher over the past five weeks, a McLennan County public health official said a public testing site could be set up quickly if needed.

"It would take a week to two weeks to set up a testing site," said Stephanie Alvey, assistant director of the Waco-McLennan County Public Health District.

Alvey said contracts remain in effect with vendors that supported local public testing sites during the omicron surge this past winter. The agreements are similar to a retainer, she said. The sites served as collection points for samples sent to labs for analysis.

Commercial pharmacies, hospitals and medical practices around the county continue to provide lab-based testing for people who have health insurance, Alvey said.

For uninsured residents, "We’re going through normal channels with our health care partners, like Waco Family Medicine," Alvey said.

Congress did not renew the funding in April for the federal government to pay for lab testing for the uninsured, she said. At-home COVID-19 tests continue to be available through the federal government at no direct cost, she said.

Waco Mayor Dillon Meek and Alvey both said there is good supply of COVID-19 tests available at health care providers, local pharmacies, as well as those distributed directly to residents by the federal government.

“We do not plan to open additional testing sites,” Meek said by email. “We are continuously monitoring the data on COVID-19 numbers, its impact on health outcomes, and the availability of testing options for our residents.”

The health district monitors whether local hospitals are struggling with testing lines and whether testing appointments are filling up at commercial pharmacies, Alvey said. If it starts to see those resources stretched, the health district would recommend city and county officials bring back public testing sites, she said.

Officials with the local hospital groups indicated that when the next wave hits, they expect to need the same testing support the health district provided in the last wave.

Alvey also said the county is not seeing hospitalizations increase as quickly as the pace of infections.

“Even where there are high community transmission levels, we are not seeing a significant impact on hospitals,” she said.

The health district reported Waco hospitals were treating 27 COVID-19 patients on three days this past week, after a general upward trend since seeing four patients on June 11 and June 12. The county had 24 COVID-19 patients hospitalized as of Friday. Local COVID-19 hospitalizations had remained in the single-digits between mid-March and mid-June, with a few days without any COVID-19 patients hospitalized locally in April and May.

Statewide, the number of COVID-19 hospital patients has grown slowly and steadily from May 9, when there were 735, to Friday’s 3,307 patients. The total ticked down to 3,240 Saturday, when the state health department reported a total of 8,178 staffed hospital beds available across Texas.

Across the state, new confirmed daily cases saw a spike June 21 at about 12,600 cases. But the rolling seven-day average for new cases has continued higher since mid-April. The state reported 9,635 new cases Saturday.

In McLennan County, the weekly average new case count stood at 129 Friday, after a recent high of 131 on Thursday. That average has been generally on the rise since standing in the single-digits through early April.

Six McLennan County residents have died of COVID-19 so far this month, according to the health district.

While nearby Bell County reached the high community COVID-19 level on the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's assessment tool, McLennan County remains at a medium level. McLennan County was bumped up from low to medium earlier this month.

In other parts of Texas, Dallas, Tarrant, Harris and Bexar Counties are at a high COVID-19 community level, while Travis and Williamson counties remain at medium.

Public health officials continue to say that masking in crowds of strangers and getting a vaccine, or booster when eligible, remain the best ways to keep the spread of COVID-19 in check. At the high community COVID-19 level, the CDC recommends everyone wear a mask indoors in public. At the medium level, the CDC recommends people at higher risk for severe disease discuss with their health care provider whether they should wear a mask in public and take other precautions, among other recommendations.