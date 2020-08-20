McLennan County aims to offer bounty on feral hogs

McLennan County would match the $3,000 earmarked for paying bounties.

"We would prefer that counties wanting to pursue a bounty program have some skin in the game," Bodenchuk said of the county match.

Participants could qualify for bounties of $5 per tail.

"The effort would be coordinated through this office working with farmers, ranchers and local producers who might not have funds to purchase traps themselves," Meurer said. "They would pay a nominal deposit, which would be refunded upon return of the traps themselves. If we get the grant, I'm going to have funds for about four traps, priced at $700 to $1,000 apiece. There are some very nice corral traps on the market, fully automated, costing multiple thousands of dollars. We will not purchase those at this point."

He said McLennan County is among 15 entities competing for grants.

Precinct 2 Commissioner Patricia Miller raised the issue of carcass disposal once tails are removed from feral hogs trapped and destroyed.

Miller, who voted to pursue the grant, said she occasionally sees feral hog remains strewn along roadways in her precinct.

Controlling the feral hog population has proved futile, Meurer said.