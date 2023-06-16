The McLennan County Appraisal District announced Friday it will change its name for the first time since it was created in 1981.

The district's board of directors voted this month to change the name to McLennan Central Appraisal District, reflecting that it is not part of McLennan County government. The name becomes official Jan. 1.

"The decision to change our name to McLennan Central Appraisal District was made to distinguish the organization from county government, highlighting our unique and separate identity and helping property owners identify where to get their questions answered quickly," the district said in a press release Friday.

The appraisal district is a subdivision of the state governed by a board representing all the taxing entities in the county, including McLennan County, cities, school districts and special taxing districts.

The Texas Legislature in 1979 established the appraisal district system to take the tax valuation process out of the hands of taxing entities, which had previously appraised properties by their own widely varying standards, and place it in the hands of appointed professionals.

The appraisal district sets the taxable value for every property in the county based on the property's condition on Jan. 1 of each year, and those decisions determine the tax base available to each taxing entity. Property owners can meet with appraisers and seek to adjust the appraisal, or they can file an official protest and appeal the value before an Appraisal Review Board during the summer.

Until 2014, the appraisal district appointed community members to serve on the panels, but since 2014, state law has required a district judge to appoint the panels to provide an extra degree of independence from appraisers.