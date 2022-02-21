McLennan County approves $626K opioid payout, will steer $12 million to battle addiction

McLennan County will soon receive an installment of $626,000 in settlement money from ongoing legal action against opioid makers and distributors, and it will decide how to spend the lion’s share of a $12 million regional fund to deal with opioid abuse, an attorney for the county said.
County commissioners Friday approved the latest of what could become several settlements, recording its action with the County Clerk’s Office.
The initial $626,000 will go into county coffers with no strings attached, said Waco attorney Herb Bristow, who represents the county in opioid matters.
The other $12 million goes directly to opioid-related causes, including treatment at the Heart of Texas Behavioral Health Network, formerly MHMR, as well as the Cenikor Foundation and similar agencies addressing addiction. Bristow said money also can go toward treating jail inmates with opioid-related problems.
The fund also can fund brick-and-mortar construction of opioid treatment or counseling facilities, Bristow said.
McLennan County is lumped with Bosque, Coryell, Falls, Hamilton, Hill and Limestone counties for the purpose of opioid settlements the state reaches with pharmaceutical companies. McLennan County is the most populous county, with the most treatment sites, and likely will receive most of the $12 million reflected in the latest settlement.
Bristow said the county should get its money by Oct. 1.
The release form commissioners approved Friday ends the county’s legal action against Teva Pharmaceutical Industries, which reached a $225 million settlement with the state of Texas, as well as action against Endo Health Solutions, Endo Pharmaceuticals, Endo International and Par Pharmaceutical Companies. They reached a $63 million settlement with the state.
Bristow said suits against other companies are pending.
“We filed that lawsuit a good while ago. You never know if it’s going to be fruitful, but it definitely was a just lawsuit,” said County Judge Scott Felton, responding to the settlement. “Pharmaceutical companies were producing these opioid drugs and not really checking amounts or where they were going. Their actions caused a financial loss. We showed damages, how many people had to be treated or died from an overdose.”
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports that 500,000 people in the United States died from overdoses involving opioids, including prescription drugs and nonpharmaceutical opioids, from 1999 to 2019. About 69,000 people died in the U.S. in 2020 from an opioid overdose.
“Our general plan is to utilize funding to educate and hopefully solve a lot of problems with drug and alcohol abuse, to treat those affected,” Felton said.
Felton said McLennan County will not stand alone in the process. He said the county hopes to work closely with other counties. He said opioid cases in neighboring communities often end up in local treatment facilities.
Asked about brick-and-mortar projects, Felton said, “I imagine we would work with agencies already organized and involved, help them with their expansions on the brick-and-mortar side with grants.”
County action follows news that Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton has secured $1.17 billion for Texas from a $26 billion national opioid settlement with Cardinal Health, McKesson Corp. and AmeriSource Bergen.
This is the fifth opioid-related settlement Paxton has secured, totaling $1.89 billion, from which plaintiffs such as McLennan County get their share.
“Texans have been devastated by the opioid crisis and it is important that the $1.89 billion settlement to date is proportioned fairly among the communities that need it most,” said Paxton in a statement.
The state reportedly plans to use settlement funds for opioid treatment, prevention and education over the next 18 years, says published reports.
McLennan County was among the first governmental entities to file suit against the opioid industry, doing so in 2017, said Bristow. Since then, it has joined claimants statewide and nationally in seeking financial remedies.
Legal action remains pending against Purdue Pharma and Mallinckrodt Pharmaceuticals, both of which filed for bankruptcy protection.
The county won $140,000 from the $292 million settlement with opioid manufacturer Johnson & Johnson last year. Bristow said following that settlement the county may qualify for an additional $2.5 million.