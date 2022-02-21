McLennan County approves $626K opioid payout, will steer $12 million to battle addiction

Felton said McLennan County will not stand alone in the process. He said the county hopes to work closely with other counties. He said opioid cases in neighboring communities often end up in local treatment facilities.

Asked about brick-and-mortar projects, Felton said, “I imagine we would work with agencies already organized and involved, help them with their expansions on the brick-and-mortar side with grants.”

County action follows news that Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton has secured $1.17 billion for Texas from a $26 billion national opioid settlement with Cardinal Health, McKesson Corp. and AmeriSource Bergen.

This is the fifth opioid-related settlement Paxton has secured, totaling $1.89 billion, from which plaintiffs such as McLennan County get their share.

“Texans have been devastated by the opioid crisis and it is important that the $1.89 billion settlement to date is proportioned fairly among the communities that need it most,” said Paxton in a statement.

The state reportedly plans to use settlement funds for opioid treatment, prevention and education over the next 18 years, says published reports.