McLennan County at risk of losing unspent federal rental assistance funds

Karnowski said he and his fiancée have been struggling since they both caught COVID-19 last month.

Karnowski in October missed several weeks of work as a hand to a welder, the step between an apprentice and journeyman. His fiancée kept working part-time as a server, which brought in some money, but four days before the end of his quarantine, she tested positive for COVID-19, too. That put her into quarantine and extended his quarantine, Karnowski said.

“I had just enough money to get all of our utilities paid, to keep everything current, keep our lights on, keep our water running,” Karnowski said. “Then we went from not having September's to not having October's to being here now. I thought I'd be able to catch up, but keeping everything current and catching up on the stuff is pretty hard to do.”

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

He only found out about it through his landlord last week, after two months of not being able to afford rent on the house the couple is renting to own. Under the program, landlords also have the option to apply on tenants’ behalf.

“I thought the programs had all gone away, or that they were very limited,” Karnowski said. “Now I’m here, trying to get a little help for the last couple of months.”