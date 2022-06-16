 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured top story

McLennan County bans skyrocket fireworks as drought intensifies

  • 0

Drought conditions and rising fire dangers have led McLennan County officials to ban the sale and use of skyrocket-type fireworks through Independence Day in unincorporated parts of the county.

Commissioners voted for the partial ban June 7 and will consider a countywide burn ban at its meeting next Tuesday that would ban all types of fireworks. Fireworks of all types remain illegal within the city limits of Waco and most other cities except for professional displays.

A 10-acre wildfire near Bellmead this week underscored the fire dangers under current weather conditions, with highs of 99 forecast for Friday and Saturday and 100 or above most of next week.

The Waco-McLennan County Office of Emergency Management will recommend the countywide burn ban, director Elizabeth Thomas said Thursday, noting the  Bellmead fire and the Texas A&M Forest Service's designation of much of the county being in drought stages 3 and 4.

Those stages yield much vegetation in a dry condition that readily provides fuel for fires, forest service spokesperson Kiley Moran said.

People are also reading…

"Even with the rain that we received in the last month the vegetation is still dry, and what did green up is becoming receptive to fire," Moran said in a Thursday email to the Tribune-Herald. "With the high temperatures, low humidity, and high winds that we have been experiencing, the risk of a wildfire caused by fireworks is elevated."

The Bellmead fire threatened 55 homes and consumed 10 acres before it was contained, Moran said in a Wednesday press release. The forest service contributed personnel, a bulldozer and a fire engine alongside “many other engines and support vehicles (and firefighters) on scene from Bellmead, Lacy Lakeview and Waco,” Moran wrote.

Thomas said that state law allows commissioners courts to make temporary fireworks bans like this one around holidays like Independence Day and New Year's at which people often use consumer fireworks in their celebrations.

“Fireworks are great fun,” Thomas said. “Wildfires and brush fires, like the one Bellmead yesterday, are not.”

fireworks (copy)

A file photo from a fireworks stand on West Highway 84 shows a variety of products. Many are prohibited through Independence Day this year in McLennan County.

The temporary fireworks ban applies in unincorporated areas of the county to sale and any use of consumer fireworks that produce a stream of flame out of one end, often called ‘skyrockets,’ Thomas said, explaining the commissioners court order. 

Small fireworks devices complying with the U. S. Consumer Product Safety Commission regulations and classified as permissible under the Texas Occupations Code, remain allowed in unincorporated areas by the commissioners court’s June 7 order. These would, however, be forbidden under a burn ban, Thomas said.

In the past county burn bans have not affected the professional fireworks displays for the Fourth of July, since these are held in controlled areas, with fire department personnel onsite Waco spokesperson Monica Sedelmeier wrote in text message Thursday.

Representatives of major consumer fireworks vendor Mr. W Fireworks did not respond to the Tribune-Herald’s questions by phone call of how such bans on ‘skyrockets’ would affect their business. 

0 Comments

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Christopher De Los Santos is a U.S. Army veteran with a master’s degree in journalism from The University of Texas. He previously worked at the Williamson County Sun in Georgetown.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Waco considers apartment inspection program

Waco considers apartment inspection program

In Waco it is on renters to report code violations their landlords are leaving unaddressed, but that could change under a multifamily registration and inspection program the Waco City Council is considering.

Stretch of Washington Avenue makes two-way debut in downtown Waco

Stretch of Washington Avenue makes two-way debut in downtown Waco

The downtown stretch of Washington Avenue from Fifth Street to 18th Street had long carried only westbound traffic. After a delay of several weeks waiting on the necessary striping and final touches, crews cleared out barriers blocking the new eastbound lane and the road made its two-way debut Tuesday.

Waco poised to expand homeowner tax exemptions

Waco poised to expand homeowner tax exemptions

The city of Waco’s budget staff is recommending new property tax exemptions that would shave hundreds of dollars from many homeowners’ bills, but the city council will have to work quickly to implement the change in time for this year.

Watch Now: Related Video

Brooklyn venue cancels Reagan shooter John Hinkley Jr.’s planned concert

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert