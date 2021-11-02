McLennan County cities, school boards hold elections

Several local cities and school districts around McLennan County held elections on Nov. 2, 2021. Here are the results.
West
West Mayor Tommy Muska easily won reelection Tuesday night, defeating challenger John Trigger Wiley, 209 votes to 75.
David Pratka and Cody Harris were the top two vote-getters in a four-person race for two seats on the West City Council. Pratka received 152 votes, and Harris received 151. Jimmy Doherty received 138 votes, and Chris Chadwick received 51.
Bruceville-Eddy
Linda Owens defeated Phil Reyna, 106 votes to 65, in the mayoral race in Bruceville-Eddy.
Connally Bass and Richard Prater were the top vote-getters in a five-way city council election for two open seats there.
Moody
In the city of Moody council race, Karla Alton, Jennifer Houghton and Josh Richter were the top vote-getters in a six-way race to fill three positions.
Riesel
The city of Riesel elected three to its city council in a close race. With four people running, ‘Bimbo’ Marshall Shaw led with 76 votes, followed by Kooper Sjolander with 73 votes and Jeanne Lehrmann with 70 votes. Bobby Dieterich trailed with 67 votes.
Robinson
In the Robinson City Council race, Brittany Lynn McLean defeated Michael Baker, 368 votes to 279, for the Place 5 seat. Jimmy Rogers and Steve Janics won uncontested races for Place 1 and Place 3, respectively.
Riesel ISD
Riesel ISD voters chose Miranda Sjolander to fill an unexpired term on the board of trustees. Sjolander defeated Corey Evetts, 118 votes to 92.
Heather Branch, Deanna Davis and Justin Curtis were also elected to the board, in a three-way race for three open seats.
Texas Constitution amendments
McLennan County voters also approved all eight constitutional amendments.
Note: Results are not final until canvassed.