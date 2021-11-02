McLennan County cities, school boards hold elections

Several local cities and school districts around McLennan County held elections on Nov. 2, 2021. Here are the results.

West

West Mayor Tommy Muska easily won reelection Tuesday night, defeating challenger John Trigger Wiley, 209 votes to 75.

David Pratka and Cody Harris were the top two vote-getters in a four-person race for two seats on the West City Council. Pratka received 152 votes, and Harris received 151. Jimmy Doherty received 138 votes, and Chris Chadwick received 51.

Bruceville-Eddy

Linda Owens defeated Phil Reyna, 106 votes to 65, in the mayoral race in Bruceville-Eddy.

Connally Bass and Richard Prater were the top vote-getters in a five-way city council election for two open seats there.

Moody

In the city of Moody council race, Karla Alton, Jennifer Houghton and Josh Richter were the top vote-getters in a six-way race to fill three positions.

Riesel