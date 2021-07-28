McLennan County commissioners propose lower tax rate

McLennan County is giving property owners a break on the tax rate, but those who saw property values rise may need to check the fine print.
County commissioners Tuesday tentatively approved a property tax rate of 44.74 cents per $100 valuation to support a proposed budget of $143 million for next fiscal year, which begins Oct. 1. That is more than a 2-cent dip from the current rate of 46.87 cents, Auditor Frances Bartlett said. The proposed rate would bring in the same property tax revenue as last year, not counting revenue from properties newly added to the tax rolls. It is known as the "no-new-revenue rate."
The proposed 2021-22 budget is about $16 million larger than the current year's, including the general fund, permanent improvement fund and debt service, Bartlett said.
Behind those numbers lies the fact total property values increased 7.8% countywide over the past year, which takes into consideration new properties, not just the increased value of existing properties. So appraisals establish the dividing line between property owners who would enjoy a lower tax bill with the proposed rate and those those who would experience an increase.
An individual taxpayer with a $150,000 home and no exemptions would owe the county about $671 under the proposed rate, a break of about $32, if that $150,000 home did not change in value from year to year. But the owner of a home whose value increased 7.8%, from $139,000 to $150,000, would be paying $19 more in county taxes than last year despite the lower rate.
The proposed 2021-22 budget includes a 3% pay increase classified as a cost-of-living adjustment, Bartlett said. Sixteen new positions spread across multiple departments will add $900,000 to the budget. The McLennan County Sheriff's Office will see a $5.5 million budget increase, to $49.4 million, for law enforcement and jail operations.
Indigent health care likely will suffer a $1.1 million budget cut when the new fiscal year begins Oct. 1, with funding slipping from $3.6 million to $2.5 million. Precinct 2 Commissioner Patricia Miller questioned that move, saying she could not support the trim "in the middle of a pandemic."
Miller, in an interview later, said she would prefer maintaining the current funding level until the new Waco-McLennan County Public Health District director, LaShonda Malrey-Horne, has an opportunity to implement her policies. Malrey-Horne was hired seven months ago, in January, following a six-month search.
County Judge Scott Felton said in an interview that county costs related to indigent health care have declined despite the pandemic. Commissioners acknowledged that reality in generally approving the proposed cut, he said.
Precinct 3 Commissioner Will Jones said during the meeting that taking into consideration the reduced workload is essential to budget transparency.
Felton said the county will not leave its indigent population in a lurch, that whatever the budget numbers say, funding will be provided.
"Whatever it is, we're going to cover it. We have to by state statute," Felton said. "We've seen a little shift in clients between our health services. Our numbers have decreased, while those at the Waco Family Health Center have increased. Waco Family Medicine does a great job in getting people accustomed to having a place to go, having a general practitioner with access to specialty services such as dental and mental health."
The new budget includes a $3.5 million allocation to buy new voting machines, though where they would be stored remains a work in progress.
"I think it's a question of when, not if, and I think a purchase will be completed this next fiscal year since it has been budgeted," Bartlett said.
County Elections Administrator Jared Goldsmith said discussions continue on which product would best serve the county's needs.
"We're looking at a hybrid voting system, and we've narrowed the selection down to two vendors," Goldsmith said. "There is a feeling that legislation will exist by 2026 requiring a ballot paper trail. Hybrid combines electronics and paper-based. You put your ballot in a machine. You vote using that machine. It prints out a ballot, which you deposit in a ballot scanner."
Felton said existing machines will be used through next year's election cycle.
"If we bought new machines now, we'd have two sets of machines and have to have a place to put them," Felton said. "There could be technology changes. This gives us another year of vendors showing how they work."
Felton said commissioners took note of increased property values in setting a "no-new-revenue" tax rate that would reduce stress on taxpayers.
"We achieved it, but had to make some hard decisions," he said. "We basically held the line on raises, trying to do more on the benefits side."
Commissioners will hold hearings on the proposed tax rate Aug. 17, and hearings on the budget Aug. 24, when they will adopt the budget and rate.
The proposed tax rate commissioners approved Tuesday, once posted, cannot be raised, but can be lowered during continued budget discussions.