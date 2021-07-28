McLennan County commissioners propose lower tax rate

McLennan County is giving property owners a break on the tax rate, but those who saw property values rise may need to check the fine print.

County commissioners Tuesday tentatively approved a property tax rate of 44.74 cents per $100 valuation to support a proposed budget of $143 million for next fiscal year, which begins Oct. 1. That is more than a 2-cent dip from the current rate of 46.87 cents, Auditor Frances Bartlett said. The proposed rate would bring in the same property tax revenue as last year, not counting revenue from properties newly added to the tax rolls. It is known as the "no-new-revenue rate."

The proposed 2021-22 budget is about $16 million larger than the current year's, including the general fund, permanent improvement fund and debt service, Bartlett said.

Behind those numbers lies the fact total property values increased 7.8% countywide over the past year, which takes into consideration new properties, not just the increased value of existing properties. So appraisals establish the dividing line between property owners who would enjoy a lower tax bill with the proposed rate and those those who would experience an increase.