McLennan County commissioners vote against Elm Mott emergency district

McLennan County commissioners turned down a petition for a new emergency services district covering Elm Mott and surrounding areas, after determining the proposal is not financially feasible.

Lacy Lakeview Fire & Rescue Chief Casey Perry had proposed the tax district to fund maintenance and operations, build a new firehouse and improve response times, but commissioners' approval was needed to put the measure to voters on the Nov. 8 ballot. Commissioners determined the proposed district would be financially vulnerable because it would rely too heavily on revenue from significant portions of Waco and Lacy Lakeview extraterritorial jurisdiction.

“If outlying areas of the county can show financial feasibility for an emergency services district — to raise revenue and service the debt from bond sales, then we’ll put it on the ballot for them,” County Judge Scott Felton said by phone Wednesday. “But if they’re happy with the service from their volunteer fire departments and they don’t want another taxing entity, then we’ll respect that as well.”

The issue with the Elm Mott emergency services district was unique in that so much of it was in the ETJ of Waco and Lacy Lakeview, Felton said.

“If one of the cities annexed the land, then the ESD would lose the per-acre (tax) revenue. They would default on their bonds,” he said.

Perry, the Elm Mott chief, proposed the district to gain revenue sufficient for required maintenance on firetrucks and other equipment, as well as bond proceeds to build an additional firehouse in the outlying portions of the service area, the Tribune-Herald reported last month. The proposed district would have included the unincorporated areas of Elm Mott, Chalk Bluff and Lincoln City, and would overlap portions of the Lacy Lakeview and Waco extraterritorial jurisdictions. Property owners in the district would have been taxed 10 cents per $100 valuation, meaning the owner of a property with a taxable value of $200,000 would pay $200 to the district.

By the end of June, Perry had enough signatures on a petition supporting the district for commissioners to vote on putting the district’s creation on the Nov. 8 ballot for residents of the area that would have been subject to the tax. However, state law would not allow the district to be created unless commissioners could find it would be financially feasible with the exclusion of the area in Waco's and Lacy Lakeview's ETJ.

“It isn’t about Elm Mott Fire & Rescue. It’s about the citizens getting the fire protection and response times they deserve,” Perry said by phone Wednesday.

He said other important issues included being able to pay for worker’s compensation insurance as well as insurance on the equipment, trucks and buildings.

“I pay over $17,000 a year for workers comp and all the other insurance for my members and the trucks and buildings,” Perry said. “If one of my members gets injured on a call, God forbid, they have insurance to cover themselves."

On July 19, commissioners voted to delay action on the petition. They later asked Perry to make his case for the feasibility of the emergency services district without the tax revenue from the portions of ETJ encompassed in the district.

ETJ refers to areas just outside a city's boundaries, largely defined by state statute, that are subject to some but not all city regulations and sometimes receive city services. They represent potential growth areas for cities.

Nearly the whole area of the proposed emergency services district is in the ETJs of Lacy Lakeview and Waco, Mike Dixon, the outside legal counsel for the county, said during a commissioners meeting Tuesday.

“The greatest tax-generating portion is in the Waco ETJ,” Dixon said. “The statute essentially says you have to take that away and see if it’s still feasible.”

Perry did not bring facts and figures before commissioners Tuesday to demonstrate the feasibility of the district apart from tax revenue from the ETJs. Instead, he asked commissioners to not take action on a proposed order to put the district on the Nov. 8 ballot.

“I would ask that no action be taken today,” he said during the public comment portion of the meeting, before commissioners started on their regular agenda. “That will not put us on the November 2022 ballot, but it will allow us to meet with the individual cities and the city councils to educate them as to what our intentions are.”

Felton asked about the life span of the petition, during deliberation. Dixon replied that state law required commissioners to act on it, to put the district on the ballot if they find it feasible, and to deny it, if they do not.

“It seems like it’s not feasible for this ESD to exist without the Waco and Lacy Lakeview tax revenue,” Felton said during deliberation on the matter.

Commissioners voted unanimously to deny the petition as unfeasible and not place creation of the district on the Nov. 8 ballot. County Administrator Dustin Chapman said the petition is pretty much dead.

"We are not aware of any recourse," Chapman said by email Wednesday.