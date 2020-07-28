McLennan County commissioners vote to cut taxes

The proposed budget for the county’s next fiscal year is $121.8 million, reflecting a $2.2 million increase, Bartlett said.

Preliminary tax rolls

Joe Don Bobbitt, chief appraiser for the McLennan County Appraisal District, released preliminary certified tax rolls Saturday. He said the appraised value of property in the county has reached slightly more than $19 billion, representing the 4.8% increase cited to calculate rates.

“We have to certify our estimate by July 25, and are required to have 95% of our work complete by that time,” Bobbitt said. “But we have about 40% of our hearings yet to conduct. In one respect, we are kind of done. Our figures represent an estimate of where we might end up or could end up.

“Meeting the deadline is usually not an issue, but we got a late start due to COVID-19 and we’re still a month behind. We’ve had to conduct hearings off-site, as our building is not big enough for social distancing.”

Raises, hiring

County Judge Scott Felton said the proposed budget includes a 1% cost of living pay increase generally across the board. He said commissioners decided early on not to consider requests for salary increases.