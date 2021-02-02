McLennan County courts to have new BASE when jury trials resume

"All those projects were voted on in 2017 and are being built with venue taxes," Allison said. "The operation of that building takes money. It doesn't operate for free, and ultimately, because we are separate from the county, we lease the facility from the county, and all those expenses are on us."

"Substantial completion" of The BASE, named as an acronym for the business, arts, sports and entertainment events it is designed for, is set for March 10, Allison said. If jury trials resume April 5, the events center might have to lease additional chairs to handle the group of potential jurors, but The BASE will be ready, he said.

Precinct 2 Commissioner Patricia Miller questioned why the contract calls for spending up to $12 for lunch for each of the 150-200 members the jury panel and up to $24 each for lunches for those selected on juries.

The county traditionally does not buy lunch for those summoned for jury duty and only rarely buys dinner for jurors when deliberations run long after normal business hours. The county bought lunch for the jury each day in the trial of Jacob Carrizal, a motorcycle group leader in the Twin Peaks case, but that was for security reasons, court officials said.