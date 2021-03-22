McLennan County COVID-19 cases grow slowly as vaccinations near 50,000

The number of McLennan County residents who have received their initial dose of the COVID-19 vaccine is on track to pass 50,000 this week, as daily case counts and hospitalization rates for March remain down from previous months.

As of Monday, 47,769 McLennan County residents had received at least one dose, and 26,725 were fully vaccinated.

The two vaccine hubs in McLennan County this week are slated to get their usual number of first doses from the state of Texas: 1,500 Moderna doses for the Waco-McLennan County Public Health District clinic at McLane Stadium, and 2,340 Pfizer doses for Ascension Providence.

In addition, Waco Family Medicine and select local pharmacies will get doses directly from the federal government.

The number of county residents with at least one dose has grown from only 2,084 at the end of February. Texas is slated to receive another 900,000 first doses of COVID-19 vaccines this week, according to a Texas Department of State Health Services news release, and another 230,000 doses will be distributed to pharmacies and health centers through federal programs.

Meanwhile, March has provided relief from the fall and winter surge in cases. The health district reported 41 cases Saturday, 33 Sunday and 25 Monday, with two deaths reported Monday.