Waco area COVID-19 hospital rate remains high as classes resume

The number of tests conducted in McLennan County in the past week increased by 903, according to data from Monday. However, the seven-day average positivity rate, which should be as low as possible to ensure enough people are getting tested to keep up with the virus’ spread, was at 18% as of last Friday.

Craine said the health district recommends testing for anyone who has been exposed to the virus. The health district will hold free vaccination clinics at the following times and places:

8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Wednesday at Holy Spirit Episcopal Church at 1624 Wooded Acres Drive,

5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Thursday at Waco Civic Arts’ pedestrian plaza on Seventh Street and Austin Avenue,

9 a.m. to noon Friday at Harmony Science Academy at 1110 S. Valley Mills Drive,

10 a.m. to noon Friday at Waco ISD Stadium, 1401 New Road, and

10 a.m. to noon Saturday at Family of Faith Worship Center, 4112 Memorial Drive.

Baylor University reported 35 active cases on Monday among 13 students, six staff members, four faculty members and two contractors. The university has an average weekly positivity rate of 3%.