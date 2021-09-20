McLennan County COVID-19 hospitalizations remain high as cases tick down

The five-county medical region anchored by McLennan County, called Trauma Service Area M, reported that more than 34% of hospitalizations here were due to COVID-19, the highest percentage of the 22 such regions statewide.

Meanwhile, the six new deaths reported Monday bring the county's death toll to 608. The new fatalities include a range of ages and ethnicities: a 49-year-old white woman, a 58-year-old man, a 75-year-old white man, a 68-year-old Hispanic man, a 37-year-old white man and a 70-year-old Hispanic man.

According to the weekly report, since April more people in their 50s, 60s and 70s have died than people 80 or older, the group who made up most deaths from March 2020 to March 2021.

The death statistics show that after a loss of 10 people to COVID-19 in July, 71 died in August and 67 have died so far in September.

Those statistics have mirrored hospitalizations, which grew from 10 on July 1 to 185 Monday.

Meanwhile, the local vaccination rate is improving but continues to lag the state's rate. In McLennan County, 59% of residents 12 and over have at least one dose, and 49.2% are fully vaccinated. Statewide, 70.9% have at least one dose and 60.4% are fully vaccinated.