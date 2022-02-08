McLennan County DA's race heating up as early voting approaches in primary showdown

During Tuesday's event, Johnson said he has "returned honesty and integrity" to the office during his first term and that he "didn't have to flip a switch" when he left his 32-year civil law practice behind to run for district attorney, as he suggested Tetens would.

"We all had choices when we went to law school and decided what to do," Johnson said. "My choice has been for my entire career to fight for the victims. Yes, everybody has a right to an attorney. But this is about choices, what we have chosen to do with our careers. I could have chosen to be a criminal defense lawyer. I chose to fight for victims who were wrongfully hurt or killed, and now I do the same thing for victims of crime."

Tetens countered that Johnson had no criminal law experience when he ran for the office and still has never tried a criminal case.