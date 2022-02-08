McLennan County DA's race heating up as early voting approaches in primary showdown

If the heat being generated in the Republican primary race for McLennan County district attorney could be channeled, there would be fewer worries about the stability of the state's power grid.
District Attorney Barry Johnson and his primary opponent, Josh Tetens, threw a few jabs in the clinches Tuesday during a McLennan County Republican Women lunch at the Baylor Club. However, while Johnson and Tetens traded elbows, it was McLennan County Sheriff Parnell McNamara who became the focal point for a portion of the event, even standing twice and tipping his cowboy hat to the crowd at the mention of his name.
After the brisk exchange between the candidates, McLennan County Republican Party Chair Brad Holland quipped that he has not seen that many sparks since the opening ceremony for the Winter Olympics.
The Johnson-Tetens showdown has become the most hotly contested local race in the March 1 primary. Johnson ratcheted up the heat a bit with a weekend mailer that echoes his previous comments that blast Tetens, a criminal defense attorney, for "fighting to put child molesters, wife beaters, perverts and violent criminals back on the streets."
The flier says, "VOTER ALERT. The same people who supported corrupt Abel Reyna are now supporting Josh Tetens. Tetens = Reyna."
During Tuesday's event, Johnson said he has "returned honesty and integrity" to the office during his first term and that he "didn't have to flip a switch" when he left his 32-year civil law practice behind to run for district attorney, as he suggested Tetens would.
"We all had choices when we went to law school and decided what to do," Johnson said. "My choice has been for my entire career to fight for the victims. Yes, everybody has a right to an attorney. But this is about choices, what we have chosen to do with our careers. I could have chosen to be a criminal defense lawyer. I chose to fight for victims who were wrongfully hurt or killed, and now I do the same thing for victims of crime."
Tetens countered that Johnson had no criminal law experience when he ran for the office and still has never tried a criminal case.
"The Constitution, the Sixth Amendment, guarantees and requires someone charged with a crime to be represented by counsel. For the last 15 years I have done just that," Tetens said. "And for the current district attorney, Mr. Johnson, to send out mail pieces like he has is not only disingenuous but it shows a misunderstanding of our criminal justice system. Being appointed to criminal cases to ensure the government does its job I think is probably one of the most conservative jobs they do, and by insinuating that I somehow appreciate, like or approve of those particular crimes is absolutely ridiculous and reprehensible."
McNamara, seated at a table with six of his cowboy-hat-wearing deputies, took center stage after Tetens mentioned his endorsements by the Sheriff’s Law Enforcement Association of McLennan County, the Waco Police Association and the Combined Law Enforcement Associations of Texas. Tetens also has won the endorsement of the Waco Association of Realtors, Citizens for Prolife Action and the Baylor chapter of Young Conservatives of Texas.
Johnson has been endorsed by U.S. Rep. Pete Sessions, R-Waco.
Tetens said Johnson has failed in his duties as the county's chief law enforcement officer, especially in the areas of communication and trial preparation, as evidenced by the dismissal of the case against capital murder defendant Albert Leslie Love Jr.
"When a defense attorney gets endorsed by law enforcement, you know there is a need for change in the office," Tetens said.
Johnson said the role of the district attorney is not to be a rubber stamp for law enforcement, but to provide "checks and balances" to ensure quality cases are brought to trial.
"There is a small element of the Waco Police Department, a small part called the Waco Police Association, the union group at Waco PD, and the same thing with the sheriff's office, although Sheriff McNamara isn't a part of the association," Johnson said. "I guarantee one thing. They are not going to control the DA's office. They are not going to own the DA's office, which is exactly what (McNamara) is trying to do."
McNamara, who is openly supporting Tetens and who appeared Monday night in television political ads for him, then stood at his table, tipped his hat and bowed to the crowd.
Tetens said his top priority if elected would be to improve communication between the DA's office and area law enforcement agencies.
"There is a complete lack of communication," Tetens said. "Cases are going to get dismissed. There isn't an officer anywhere in this country who doesn't know that cases sometimes are going to get dismissed. But you have to have a district attorney's office who is there to work hand-in-hand with law enforcement. Does that mean you are owned by law enforcement? Absolutely not. But you are the chief law enforcement officer. You have to be able to communicate with the officers about cases, trials, their testimony. And if cases are going to be dismissed, you have to be able to communicate that, too."
The winner in the March 1 Republican primary will face Democrat Aubrey Robertson, a former felony prosecutor, in the Nov. 8 general election.
Early voting in the primaries will start Monday and continue through Feb. 22, though polls will be closed Feb. 21 for Presidents Day.