McLennan County early in-person voting up, mail-in voting down compared to 2018

In-person early turnout for the Tuesday's midterm primary elections in McLennan County totaled 12,117 voters, up 41% compared to 2018, despite missing a morning of voting Thursday because of winter weather.

The 1,531 mail-in ballots received to this point, however, is down 28% compared to the same point in 2018, the last primaries with the governor's race on the ballot.

McLennan County will have 34 Election Day voting centers open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday for the primary elections.

Elections Administrator Jared Goldsmith said voters should visit the county's elections website, mclennanvotes.com, and familiarize themselves with the ballot from their precinct before heading out to the polls Tuesday.

"It's important to remember that in McLennan County, regardless of your precinct, you can vote at any voting center," Goldsmith said.

Primary election races for governor, lieutenant governor and attorney general highlight the statewide ballot. Locally, a heated Republican primary race for district attorney as well for Texas House District 13, a brand new district, headline a full ballot.