McLennan County early in-person voting up, mail-in voting down compared to 2018
McLennan County early in-person voting up, mail-in voting down compared to 2018

In-person early turnout for the Tuesday's midterm primary elections in McLennan County totaled 12,117 voters, up 41% compared to 2018, despite missing a morning of voting Thursday because of winter weather.

The 1,531 mail-in ballots received to this point, however, is down 28% compared to the same point in 2018, the last primaries with the governor's race on the ballot.

McLennan County will have 34 Election Day voting centers open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday for the primary elections.

Elections Administrator Jared Goldsmith said voters should visit the county's elections website, mclennanvotes.com, and familiarize themselves with the ballot from their precinct before heading out to the polls Tuesday.

"It's important to remember that in McLennan County, regardless of your precinct, you can vote at any voting center," Goldsmith said.

MAP: Voting centers — where to vote on Election Day

Primary election races for governor, lieutenant governor and attorney general highlight the statewide ballot. Locally, a heated Republican primary race for district attorney as well for Texas House District 13, a brand new district, headline a full ballot.

Voters can vote in either primary, but must continue to vote for the same party through the June runoff election.

Goldsmith said about 140 mail-in ballots have not yet been accepted because of incorrect information on their carrier envelope, in accordance with a state law passed last year. He said election officials would continue to try and contact the affected voters to correct the information.

The 9,749 Republican ballots cast in-person during early voting was up 51% compared to 2018. The 2,342 Democratic ballots cast in-person during early voting was up 9% compared to 2018.

"I hope we see a large turnout and our registered voters make their voices heard," Goldsmith said.

March 1 primary election voting centers

Axtell School Athletic Meeting Room, 312 W. Seley, Axtell

Bellmead Civic Center, 3900 Parrish St., Bellmead

Bruceville-Eddy ISD Special Events Center, 1 Eagle Drive, Eddy

Carver Park Baptist Church, 1020 E. Herring Ave., Waco

Cesar Chavez Middle School, 700 S. 15th St., Waco

Chalk Bluff Baptist Church, 5993 Gholson Road, Chalk Bluff

China Spring ISD Administration Bldg., 12166 Yankie Road, China Spring

Crawford High School, 200 Pirate Drive, Crawford

Dewey Community Center, 925 N. Ninth St., Waco

Fellowship Bible Church, 5200 Speegleville Road, McGregor

First Assembly of God Church, 6701 Bosque Blvd., Waco

H. G. Isbill Junior High, 305 S. Van Buren St., McGregor

Heart of Texas Council of Governments, 1514 S. New Road, Waco

Hewitt First Baptist Church, 301 S. First St., Hewitt

Hewitt City Hall/Library, 200 Patriot Court, Hewitt

Lacy Lakeview Civic Center, 505 E. Craven Ave., Lacy Lakeview

Lake Shore United Methodist Church, 3311 Park Lake Drive, Waco

Lorena First Baptist Church, 307 E. Center St., Lorena

Mart Community Center, 804 E. Bowie Ave., Mart

MCC Conference Center, 4601 N. 19th St., Waco

Moody First United Methodist Church, 500 Sixth St., Moody

Riesel Junior High/High School, 600 E. Frederick St., Riesel

Robinson Community Center, 106 W. Lyndale Ave., Robinson

South Waco Library, 2737 S. 18th St., Waco

Speegleville Baptist Church, 469 Speegle Road, Waco

St. Louis Activity Center, Windsor Avenue parking, 2415 Cumberland Ave., Waco

Tennyson Middle School, 6100 Tennyson Drive, Waco

University High School, 3201 S. New Road, Waco

Waco Convention Center, 100 Washington Ave., Waco

Waco High School PAC, 2020 N. 42nd St., Waco

Waco Multi-Purpose Community Center, 1020 Elm Ave., Waco

West Community Center, 200 Tokio Road, West

Woodway City Hall, 922 Estates Drive, Woodway

Woodway First Baptist Church, 13000 Woodway Drive, Woodway

