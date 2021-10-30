McLennan County Election Day vote centers: Nov. 2, 2021

The following vote centers will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday for the Nov. 2 general election. They are open to all voters registered in McLennan County, regardless of home precinct.
Axtell School Athletic Meeting Room, 312 W. Seley
Bellmead Civic Center, 3900 Parrish St.
Bruceville-Eddy ISD Special Events Center, 1 Eagle Drive
Carver Park Baptist Church, 1020 E. Herring Ave., Waco
Cesar Chavez Middle School, 700 S. 15th St., Waco
Chalk Bluff Baptist Church, 5993 Gholson Road
China Spring ISD Administration Building, 12166 Yankie Road
Crawford High School, 200 Pirate Drive
Dewey Community Center, 925 N. Ninth St., Waco
Fellowship Bible Church, 5200 Speegleville Road
First Assembly of God Church, 6701 Bosque Blvd., Waco
H. G. Isbill Junior High, 305 S. Van Buren St., McGregor
Heart of Texas Council of Governments, 1514 S. New Road, Waco
Hewitt First Baptist Church, 301 S. First St.
Hewitt City Hall/Library, 200 Patriot Court
Lacy Lakeview Civic Center, 505 E. Craven Ave.
Lake Shore United Methodist Church, 3311 Park Lake Drive, Waco
Lorena First Baptist Church, 307 E. Center St.
Mart Community Center, 804 E. Bowie Ave.
MCC Conference Center 4601 N. 19th St., Waco
Moody First United Methodist Church, 500 Sixth St.
Riesel Junior High/High School, 600 E. Frederick St.
Robinson Community Center, 106 W. Lyndale Ave.
South Waco Library, 2737 S. 18th St.
Speegleville Baptist Church, 469 Speegle Road
St. Louis Activity Center, 2415 Cumberland Ave., Waco
Tennyson Middle School, 6100 Tennyson Drive, Waco
University High School, 3201 S. New Road, Waco
Waco Convention Center, 100 Washington Ave.
Waco High School Performing Arts Center, 2020 N. 42nd St.
Waco Multi-Purpose Community Center, 1020 Elm Ave.
West Community Center, 200 Tokio Road
Woodway City Hall, 922 Estates Drive
Woodway First Baptist Church, 13000 Woodway Drive
What's on the ballot?
The Nov. 2 election includes eight proposed amendments to the Texas Constitution, two local school bond proposals and a handful of school board and city races.
Every registered voter in the county can weigh in on the Texas Constitution amendments, and most have at least one city- or school-related contest.
The amendments to be decided involve issues on county road bonds, judicial candidate requirements and tax breaks for certain bereaved spouses, while voters will decide city elections in Bruceville-Eddy, Riesel, Robinson, Moody and West and a school board election in Riesel.
In McLennan County, voters in Waco Independent School District will consider a $355 million slate of school bond projects, including a new Waco High School. Connally ISD voters will consider a $39 million bond to build a new elementary school.
The Waco ISD bond proposal, which almost doubles a $172.5 million package voters approved in 2008, also would fund construction of two new middle schools, a new elementary school and expand a second elementary school.
STATE OF TEXAS PROPOSITION 1
"The constitutional amendment authorizing the professional sports team charitable foundations of organizations sanctioned by the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association or the Women's Professional Rodeo Association to conduct charitable raffles at rodeo venues."
STATE OF TEXAS PROPOSITION 2
"The constitutional amendment authorizing a county to finance the development or redevelopment of transportation or infrastructure in unproductive, underdeveloped, or blighted areas in the county."
STATE OF TEXAS PROPOSITION 3
"The constitutional amendment to prohibit this state or a political subdivision of this state from prohibiting or limiting religious services of religious organizations."
STATE OF TEXAS PROPOSITION 4
"The constitutional amendment changing the eligibility requirements for a justice of the supreme court, a judge of the court of criminal appeals, a justice of a court of appeals, and a district judge."
STATE OF TEXAS PROPOSITION 5
"The constitutional amendment providing additional powers to the State Commission on Judicial Conduct with respect to candidates for judicial office."
STATE OF TEXAS PROPOSITION 6
"The constitutional amendment establishing a right for residents of certain facilities to designate an essential caregiver for in-person visitation."
STATE OF TEXAS PROPOSITION 7
"The constitutional amendment to allow the surviving spouse of a person who is disabled to receive a limitation on the school district ad valorem taxes on the spouse's residence homestead if the spouse is 55 years of age or older at the time of the person's death."
STATE OF TEXAS PROPOSITION 8
"The constitutional amendment authorizing the legislature to provide for an exemption from ad valorem taxation of all or part of the market value of the residence homestead of the surviving spouse of a member of the armed services of the United States who is killed or fatally injured in the line of duty."