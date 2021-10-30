McLennan County Election Day vote centers: Nov. 2, 2021

STATE OF TEXAS PROPOSITION 5

"The constitutional amendment providing additional powers to the State Commission on Judicial Conduct with respect to candidates for judicial office."

STATE OF TEXAS PROPOSITION 6

"The constitutional amendment establishing a right for residents of certain facilities to designate an essential caregiver for in-person visitation."

STATE OF TEXAS PROPOSITION 7

"The constitutional amendment to allow the surviving spouse of a person who is disabled to receive a limitation on the school district ad valorem taxes on the spouse's residence homestead if the spouse is 55 years of age or older at the time of the person's death."

STATE OF TEXAS PROPOSITION 8

"The constitutional amendment authorizing the legislature to provide for an exemption from ad valorem taxation of all or part of the market value of the residence homestead of the surviving spouse of a member of the armed services of the United States who is killed or fatally injured in the line of duty."