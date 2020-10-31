 Skip to main content
McLennan County Election Day vote centers: Nov. 3, 2020
McLennan County Election Day vote centers: Nov. 3, 2020

New vote center

McLennan County added a new vote center, which will be used for the first time in Tuesday's election, the St. Louis Activity Center at 2415 Cumberland Ave. in Waco. Voters may vote an any one of the 34 vote centers, regardless of their home precinct.

 Jerry Larson, Tribune-Herald

The following vote centers will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday. They are open to all voters registered in McLennan County, regardless of home precinct.

Axtell School Athletic Meeting Room, 312 W. Seley

Bellmead Civic Center, 3900 Parrish St.

Bruceville-Eddy ISD Special Events Center, 1 Eagle Drive

Carver Park Baptist Church, 1020 E. Herring Ave., Waco

Cesar Chavez Middle School, 700 S. 15th St., Waco

Chalk Bluff Baptist Church, 5993 Gholson Road

China Spring ISD Administration Building, 12166 Yankie Road

Crawford High School, 200 Pirate Drive

Dewey Community Center, 925 N. Ninth St., Waco

Fellowship Bible Church, 5200 Speegleville Road

First Assembly of God Church, 6701 Bosque Blvd., Waco

H. G. Isbill Junior High, 305 S. Van Buren St., McGregor

Heart of Texas Council of Governments, 1514 S. New Road, Waco

Hewitt First Baptist Church, 301 S. First St.

Hewitt City Hall/Library, 200 Patriot Court

Lacy Lakeview Civic Center, 505 E. Craven Ave.

Lake Shore United Methodist Church, 3311 Park Lake Drive, Waco

Lorena First Baptist Church, 307 E. Center St.

Mart Community Center, 804 E. Bowie Ave.

MCC Conference Center 4601 N. 19th St., Waco

Moody First United Methodist Church, 500 Sixth St.

Riesel Junior High/High School, 600 E. Frederick St.

Robinson Community Center, 106 W. Lyndale Ave.

South Waco Library, 2737 S. 18th St.

Speegleville Baptist Church, 469 Speegle Road

St. Louis Activity Center, 2415 Cumberland Ave., Waco (new location)

Tennyson Middle School, 6100 Tennyson Drive, Waco

University High School, 3201 S. New Road, Waco

Waco Convention Center, 100 Washington Ave.

Waco High School Performing Arts Center, 2020 N. 42nd St.

Waco Multi-Purpose Community Center, 1020 Elm Ave.

West Community Center, 200 Tokio Road

Woodway City Hall, 922 Estates Drive

Woodway First Baptist Church, 13000 Woodway Drive

