McLennan County Election Day vote centers: Nov. 3, 2020

The following vote centers will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday. They are open to all voters registered in McLennan County, regardless of home precinct.
Axtell School Athletic Meeting Room, 312 W. Seley
Bellmead Civic Center, 3900 Parrish St.
Bruceville-Eddy ISD Special Events Center, 1 Eagle Drive
Carver Park Baptist Church, 1020 E. Herring Ave., Waco
Cesar Chavez Middle School, 700 S. 15th St., Waco
Chalk Bluff Baptist Church, 5993 Gholson Road
China Spring ISD Administration Building, 12166 Yankie Road
Crawford High School, 200 Pirate Drive
Dewey Community Center, 925 N. Ninth St., Waco
Fellowship Bible Church, 5200 Speegleville Road
First Assembly of God Church, 6701 Bosque Blvd., Waco
H. G. Isbill Junior High, 305 S. Van Buren St., McGregor
Heart of Texas Council of Governments, 1514 S. New Road, Waco
Hewitt First Baptist Church, 301 S. First St.
Hewitt City Hall/Library, 200 Patriot Court
Lacy Lakeview Civic Center, 505 E. Craven Ave.
Lake Shore United Methodist Church, 3311 Park Lake Drive, Waco
Lorena First Baptist Church, 307 E. Center St.
Mart Community Center, 804 E. Bowie Ave.
MCC Conference Center 4601 N. 19th St., Waco
Moody First United Methodist Church, 500 Sixth St.
Riesel Junior High/High School, 600 E. Frederick St.
Robinson Community Center, 106 W. Lyndale Ave.
South Waco Library, 2737 S. 18th St.
Speegleville Baptist Church, 469 Speegle Road
St. Louis Activity Center, 2415 Cumberland Ave., Waco (new location)
Tennyson Middle School, 6100 Tennyson Drive, Waco
University High School, 3201 S. New Road, Waco
Waco Convention Center, 100 Washington Ave.
Waco High School Performing Arts Center, 2020 N. 42nd St.
Waco Multi-Purpose Community Center, 1020 Elm Ave.
West Community Center, 200 Tokio Road
Woodway City Hall, 922 Estates Drive
Woodway First Baptist Church, 13000 Woodway Drive
