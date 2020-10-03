McLennan County election workers on bumpy, unpredictable ride

Kathy Van Wolfe has a lot of tales to spin after 24 years as McLennan County elections administrator, but nothing she has encountered can compare to 2020 and its unpredictable election cycle.

The roller-coaster year, complete with COVID-19-related fears, 11th-hour court rulings, speculation about voter fraud and a president who said he might not accept the election results have all made Van Wolfe wonder if she should have retired last year instead of waiting until after the Nov. 3 election.

After spending an additional $25,000 to reprint ballots, plus the expenditure of untold staff hours, to add Green Party candidates to the ballot after a Texas Supreme Court decision last month, Van Wolfe was holding her breath this week waiting for the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals to decide if a 2017 law ending straight-ticket voting could stand.

The three-judge federal appellate court panel ruled Wednesday that the law ending one-punch, straight-ticket voting should go into effect, citing the U.S. Supreme Court's "emphasis that courts should not alter election rules on the eve of an election."

An alternative ruling could have sent Van Wolfe spinning into early retirement.