McLennan County elections chief leaving after 7th presidential election

But this election cycle was unlike any other, transforming from the postponement of city and school elections because of pandemic concerns to an all-time local record turnout, starting with more than 80,000 voters casting early ballots.

“We did fine here in McLennan County, and Texas as a whole did well,” Van Wolfe said. “I am happy about that and happy that we are not involved in what is going on across the nation right now. I think my job is to keep the county off the front page of the newspaper, so I did my job. It was a different election because of COVID, of course. We even had voters with COVID who wanted to go vote, and we had to deal with that while trying not to put anybody at risk.

“It was unusual, very unusual. We had never had to deal with that before, plus the sheer amount of people who came out and voted — 80,000 people voted early. That was a tremendous amount that we hadn’t seen before. Never had that many voted early before, and it made it a whole lot easier for Election Day.”

Van Wolfe said the past election was “a good one to get out on,” joking that she might not be the only election official considering retirement in its wake.