McLennan County eyes deadlines for arsenic-reduction funding

Arsenic remains a health problem for several local water suppliers, and McLennan County commissioners want to help. But their discussion Tuesday showed how complicated finding a solution could get.

The court has allocated $10 million the county received through the federal American Rescue Plan Act to water infrastructure projects, with $4.4 million going to arsenic issues. Five entities that serve customers mostly in rural areas have upgrades on the drawing board valued at more than $36 million combined.

Commissioners targeted these efforts, even hired a consultant to analyze their eligibility for money through the coronavirus-related relief package. But concerns surfaced over county liability if an entity getting money fails to meet deadlines, or abandons a project midstream.

County Judge Scott Felton suggested the county enter into sub-recipient agreements with the Prairie Hill, Birome, Leroy Tours Gerald and FHLM water supply companies, and the city of Riesel. FHLM is based in Penelope and serves water customers in Falls, Hill, Limestone and McLennan counties.

Should an entity fail to meet obligations, or the county determines they are likely to, the county would withdraw Rescue Plan money and reallocate it to another worthwhile and qualifying endeavor, perhaps a nonprofit that applied for but did not receive Rescue Plan commitments during the county's culling process. Felton said other water-related needs abound countywide, and commissioners may prefer to target those, but no consensus was reached Tuesday.

"I recommend the county closely monitor this work. If not, there could be a poor outcome," said Tom Ray, with the Lockwood, Andrews & Newnam Inc. consulting firm advising the county on water issues. He said his analysis suggested all entities involved qualify for the money the county plans to provide.

Ray said the water supply companies and city of Riesel provide water to 3,245 meters in McLennan County. FHLM is the largest, serving 1,396 meters. It would receive $1.8 million in federal aid through the county. Riesel is next at $1.05 million, followed by Leroy Tours Gerald at $789,152, Prairie Hill at $372,881, and Birome at $294,237, according to Ray's information sheet.

Commissioner Jim Smith said McLennan County could find itself vulnerable if money allocated to water projects goes unspent in a timely fashion. He wants the American Rescue Plan Act's "drop-dead date" clarified. Ray said in his report he believes each entity could complete its projects by 2026.

County Administrator Dustin Chapman said by email that federal money must be allocated by 2024 and spent by the end of 2026.

"I don't want contracts to fall through, and we have to pay back the feds," said Smith, who replied, "Good luck with that," when someone suggested the county could pursue refunds from water suppliers not meeting deadlines.

Felton said he believes bonded contractors involved in carrying out these water system improvements would have some liability in the matter.

He said he envisioned an approach in which contractors would make draws on the federal money in the county's care as work progressed.

He said the Texas Water Development Board likely will finance improvements beyond the money McLennan County makes available. He said the agency has rigorous guidelines applicants must follow.

Smaller communities such as Axtell, Prairie Hill, Leroy, Tours, Gerald and Riesel have struggled with high arsenic levels in drinking water for decades. Commissioners in May made the commitment to spend $4.4 million.

Commissioner Pat Miller said then, "Arsenic is a toxic metal linked to conditions such as cancer, skin and circulatory problems, up to death . . . I understand the funding constraints when there are more projects than money, but health and human welfare should be a primary consideration."

Felton said the approach to reducing arsenic levels locally will be to take treated surface water, without significant arsenic levels, and mix that with the suppliers' high-arsenic groundwater to reduce arsenic to levels the Environmental Protection Agency would find acceptable.

He said some water supply companies are poised to install tanks for blending groundwater and surface water. He said Lake Waco could play a role.