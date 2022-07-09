McLennan County eyes raises as jail positions go unfilled, population rises

The jail population is surging in McLennan County, but jailers are becoming scarce. The jail has 92 staff vacancies, applicants are not clamoring for jobs there, and commissioners may consider cutting 40 positions.

Jail officials say a solution may include a 10% pay increase and an incentive package that could put $5,000 in new jailers' pockets.

"We're getting into a weird market," jail Lt. David Ives said. "We used to compete with law enforcement agencies for staff. Now we compete with Amazon and Chick-fil-A. We're in desperate need. Come see us.

"Not only is pay an issue, but we're talking about working weekends, holidays, nights in a less than ideal environment, with some of the worst people in the community. But we still have to provide care."

The county last week reported 1,395 inmates, compared with 1,285 in a comparable July week a year ago and 1,103 two years ago. Jail staffing last week equaled 5.4 inmates per jailer or jail corporal, above last July's 4.64 inmates per staffer, and July 2020's 4.07 inmates per staffer.

Asked about stated goals to reduce jail numbers during the COVID-19 pandemic, County Administrator Dustin Chapman said via email, "COVID didn't stop criminal activity, and we have the duty to house those arrested."

Starting McLennan County jailers make $42,983 annually. County jail officials, including Ives and jail Maj. Pam Whitlock proposed in a letter to commissioners all jailers and jail corporals receive a 10% increase in base pay. The letter says the county's step system of increasing pay with longevity would not be modified. The estimated cost of taking this step is $1.5 million, if all 357 budgeted jailer and jail corporal positions are counted.

But jail officials have asked commissioners to consider eliminating 40 budgeted jail positions, leaving 317, Ives said. More than 50 budgeted positions would remain empty, but jail officials say the odds of filling them would improve with raises and bonuses.

Incentives would include $2,500 upon graduating from the jail academy and $2,500 upon completing the first year of service. Anyone employed by the sheriff's office in the past 24 months would not qualify.

"These are slots we just cannot fill, and empty slots do us no good," Ives said. "Our inability to fill those slots means taxpayer money is not being utilized, and it will not be utilized ever at the salary we're paying."

Ives said it is his understanding commissioners will act on the request for pay raises as they consider possible cost-of-living adjustments for all county employees in the next budget year. Budget discussions have begun.

Jail employee turnover has reached a 5-year high while the number of applicants has hit a five-year low, according to the county's human resources department. The county has received 159 applications for jailer positions, a 44% decline from the 284 applications this time last year.

"The jail has lost 48 employees year-to-date," according to a letter submitted last week to commissioners. "This time last year the number of separating employees was 33. This is a 45% increase in exiting employees."

McLennan County Judge Scott Felton said workforce shortages have become prevalent nationwide, and jail hiring presents more challenges.

"People are thinking about careers. They want something that meshes with their abilities, and want to be respected for doing it," Felton said. "A few cities have made the bad judgment that law enforcement may be part of the problem. In my view, that's 180 degrees wrong. But is that affecting hiring? I do not see how it could not be affecting it to a certain extent.

"One request we've received includes offering incentives to get people hired right now, to curb turnover and get new people on board."

In a related matter, the Texas Juvenile Justice Department on Friday announced it was addressing high staff turnover and shortages "through a 15% permanent pay raise for direct-care staff, effective July 1, 2022."

The Texas Juvenile Justice Department pay raises follow a recent halt to new admission of juvenile inmates in the state's five juvenile lockups, in response to struggles to provide adequate supervision in the facilities. The move leaves kids longer in county-level facilities that lack the specialized programs provided in the state facilities.

The raises will apply to juvenile correctional officers, dorm supervisors, case managers and case manager supervisors, cooks, food service managers, youth safety managers, parole officers and parole supervisors, according to a press release. The raises make permanent a temporary pay hike instituted as an emergency measure in April.

Juvenile correctional officers will see their starting annual pay increase from $36,238 to $41,700, according to the press release.

"TJJD leadership recognizes that this is not the only solution but believes that making pay more competitive will address the immediate crisis of high turnover and begin to stabilize the agency's workforce," Interim Executive Director Shandra Carter said in the press release.

Re-entry enrichment programs will be postponed to make money available for the raises.

"The agency is funding these raises through cost savings from vacant positions and de-prioritizing other planned expenditures," the press release says.