McLennan County felony court judge tests positive for COVID-19

As McLennan County officials finalize health and safety plans in preparation for resuming felony criminal trials, one of the county's two felony court judges has tested positive for COVID-19.
Judge Matt Johnson of Waco's 54th State District Court said his test for the coronavirus came back positive Thursday. He said he will consult with his doctor to determine how long he must quarantine at home but added he does not think it will affect the timing or his involvement in criminal trials scheduled now to resume at the end of this month and early next month.
Johnson and his wife, Melissa, started experiencing flu-like symptoms Sunday morning and went for COVID-19 tests the next day. They were still waiting for Melissa Johnson's test results to come in Thursday afternoon, the judge said.
The judge was last in his office at the McLennan County Courthouse on Sept. 25, but he has conducted court sessions via teleconference from his home this week.
He said he has narrowed his possible exposure to his work at the courthouse or from his wife's work as a senior lecturer who teaches traditional and contemporary voice at Baylor University's Musical Theatre and Musical Theatre Workshop.
Johnson said he has been vigilant in wearing his mask at the courthouse. He wears a mask even when he is alone in his office because he has frequent visits from law enforcement officers seeking warrants, attorneys and court personnel, he said.
Johnson said he and his wife have symptoms including low-grade fevers, coughs and changes in their sense of taste.
Johnson ran unopposed for a position on Waco's three-judge 10th Court of Appeals and will be moving upstairs to join that court in January. Gov. Greg Abbott will appoint a successor to serve the remainder of Johnson's four-year term for the district court.
A number of county employees have tested positive for COVID-19 in recent months. The tax office closed for a time after at least eight employees tested positive. McLennan County Sheriff's Deputy Chris Smith, who worked security at the courthouse and county records building, died last month from coronavirus complications.
