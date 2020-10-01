McLennan County felony court judge tests positive for COVID-19

As McLennan County officials finalize health and safety plans in preparation for resuming felony criminal trials, one of the county's two felony court judges has tested positive for COVID-19.

Judge Matt Johnson of Waco's 54th State District Court said his test for the coronavirus came back positive Thursday. He said he will consult with his doctor to determine how long he must quarantine at home but added he does not think it will affect the timing or his involvement in criminal trials scheduled now to resume at the end of this month and early next month.

Johnson and his wife, Melissa, started experiencing flu-like symptoms Sunday morning and went for COVID-19 tests the next day. They were still waiting for Melissa Johnson's test results to come in Thursday afternoon, the judge said.

The judge was last in his office at the McLennan County Courthouse on Sept. 25, but he has conducted court sessions via teleconference from his home this week.

