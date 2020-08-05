McLennan County gets bargain on Cameron Park Zoo bond

McLennan County will pay an interest rate of just 1.47% on its $14.5 million bond issue that will put heat-loving penguins and a learning center in Cameron Park Zoo, a rate the county's investment adviser described as incredible.

"It's the lowest we've seen in 2020 on 20-year issues," said Andrew Friedman, managing director of Texas-based SAMCO Capital Markets Inc., whose clients include cities, counties and school districts statewide.

SAMCO supervised a competitive bidding process that attracted offers from nine investment bankers, Friedman said by phone. The lowest, and winning, bid was submitted by Robert W. Baird & Co., a Milwaukee-based independently owned investment and financial services company.

The county will pay $856,000 annually, or $17.1 million, to retire the bonds. That is about $2 million less than the county would have paid with the interest rate it initially was expecting to get on the bond.

Friedman said SAMCO started the bid solicitation process believing, conservatively, that the county could secure an interest rate as low as 2.75%.

McLennan County government has earned a sterling reputation among investors, financiers and rating agencies, Friedman said.