McLennan County GOP: O'Rourke violated campaign law at Waco stop

Beto O'Rourke, Democratic candidate for Texas governor, broke state election law when he used amplification to campaign near a Waco early vote center, McLennan County Republicans said Wednesday in a complaint to local officials.

O'Rourke appeared at about 10 a.m. Wednesday to speak to supporters at the former Paul Quinn College site, 1020 Elm Ave., as part of a statewide barnstorming tour as early voting for the Nov. 8 election kicked off this week. O'Rourke is challenging incumbent Republican Gov. Greg Abbott.

Local Democratic Party officials estimated about 150 people showed up for the 20-minute rally, about 250 feet from the door of the Waco Multi-Purpose Community Center, one of McLennan County's five early voting centers.

Video on O'Rourke's website shows him speaking on a microphone to the crowd.

McLennan County GOP Chair Brad Holland said the local party filed complaints with the McLennan County Elections Office and County Judge Scott Felton, saying O'Rourke violated Section 61.004 of the Texas Election Code.

The code states that within 1,000 feet of a polling place, it is a Class C misdemeanor to operate "a sound amplification device or a vehicle with a loudspeaker while the device or loudspeaker is being used for the purpose of: 1) making a political speech; or 2) electioneering for or against any candidate, measure, or political party."

"We have excellent documentation of this law violation, as he used a microphone and amplifier that could be heard at the voting center," Holland said in a press release. "It is shocking that a gubernatorial candidate would willfully and wantonly violate the Texas Election Code, and commit a Class C misdemeanor in full view of the public, with many attendees helping document the violation."

State election code also prohibits any form of electioneering within 100 feet of the doors to a polling place, but requires electioneering to be allowed on the premises of a polling place outside the 100-foot limit.

County Elections Administrator Jared Goldsmith had no comment on the issue but indicated that the matter is under the jurisdiction of the Texas Secretary of State. In an interview, Holland said the local GOP also plans to complain to the state office.

"It is our hope he is prosecuted," Holland said. Under state law, a Class C misdemeanor, the same level offense as speeding, is punishable by a fine of up to $500.

Holland said voters at the multipurpose center reported the incident to the local GOP office and said O'Rourke's voice could be heard from the entry of the vote center.

O'Rourke's campaign could not be reached immediately for comment.

McLennan County Democratic Party Chair Mark Hays attended the event and said the amplification was too meager to carry to the vote center door.

"It wasn't his sound equipment," Hays said. "It was a very small system that a member of the audience brought up because Beto was losing his voice. The guy had this little thing in his car. It was loud enough that me, 10 feet away, could hear him a little better.

"If I had my radio on in the car in the parking lot it would be about as loud as that. It was not anything that would remotely affect the polling place. It may have been a technical violation but it wasn't his idea."

Hays said the furor over the amplified speech is "silly."

"There are things you really need to worry about in this world, and that is not one of them," he said. "If they want to do that, go ahead, but we'd rather be talking about school shootings and the economy, all the things that are going on in the world that are hurting people, and they want to talk about a little-bitty sound system."

In an interview, Holland said the bigger issue is that O'Rourke was there at all.

"You should not have a campaign event at an election center," Holland said.