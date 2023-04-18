Several water supply companies in McLennan County are scrambling to buy emergency generators so customers won't lose service during the next big freeze. County commissioners Tuesday voted to help with the cost.

Commissioners allocated $5.6 million in federal American Rescue Plan Act money to support 18 water and wastewater projects. A third involve buying generators to preserve the integrity of water systems during icy weather. Compliance is required under Texas Senate Bill 3, passed in 2021, that requires water providers to "weatherize" their infrastructure.

"We all have to have a generator at each plant. … It's kind of a mandate to keep people in water," said Charles Beseda, who manages the Birome Water Supply Corp. "We've got five plants, two wells and one generator at one of the plants. By rules and regulations, we need one at each plant."

McLennan County commissioners, recognizing the critical need, approved a $155,000 ARPA allocation to Birome Water Supply, about half what the company requested. Beseda said he and water customers sincerely appreciate the funding, and that he can understand lawmakers' reasoning.

"I can see their point. We're out in the country, and whenever lines go down, cities have priority," Beseda said. "It's just one more rule we have to follow, and at least we're getting a little help. I'm just hoping we can buy what we need for what we have available. We've looked at two different brands, and I think it's going to come down to whoever can furnish them."

Another factor is service, and rapid response to breakdowns, he said.

The ARPA grant to Birome is included in a spending plan the local consulting firm Lockwood, Andrews & Newnam prepared at the county's direction. The firm was asked to create a formula to distribute $5.6 million equitably among city water operations and rural water companies. The firm also was asked to determine if each funding request qualified to get ARPA funds.

"I think every entity is getting a meaningful amount of money, and I think the judge and county commissioners would agree," said Lockwood, Andrews & Newnam water program manager Tom Ray, who presented his findings Tuesday to the court and County Judge Scott Felton.

"With Senate Bill 3, which requires the purchase of additional generators among other things, keeping afloat costs a lot of money," Ray said. "Any mandates from the state or feds are harmful, and I think commissioners recognize that. These funds help water systems in general, but the county also recognizes mandates are over and above regular business."

Ray said entities receiving ARPA money to buy emergency generators include Axtell Water Supply Corp., $436,000; EOL Water Supply, $407,500; Leroy Tours Gerald Water Supply, $125,000; city of Riesel, $47,000; M-S Water Supply, $350,000; and Birome Water Supply, $155,000.

Each is getting exactly half of what it requested, according to a chart presented to commissioners.

Grants were not exclusive to entities buying emergency generators. The city of West is getting $560,000 toward $20 million worth of improvements to its wastewater treatment system, Mayor Tommy Muska said.

"During heavy rains, we're processing more than we're listed for due to rainwater getting into the system," Muska said. "We're doubling our treatment capacity, ensuring outflow after treatment is well below TCEQ (Texas Commission Environmental Quality) standards at this time. We're expecting they will become more stringent."

Muska said work should last 18 months to two years.

Other projects approved for funding include one for McLennan County Water Control and Improvement District No. 2 and studies related to Tehuacana Creek and a dam for the city of Mart. The city of Lorena also is receiving money, and water supply companies to get money include Pure, Ross, Cottonwood, East Crawford, China Spring Community, Levi and Bosque Basin.

Commissioners also have earmarked $4.4 million in ARPA funds to several water supply districts trying to reduce arsenic levels out of compliance with health standards, a common issue in eastern McLennan County groundwater.