Appraisal notices are hitting mailboxes all over McLennan County, and the typical homeowner will see a 10% jump in value. That could mean an increase in property taxes, depending on how cities, school districts, McLennan Community College and the county set tax rates.

Chief appraiser Joe Don Bobbitt reminds that increases in residential property values approached 30% last year. This year's median increases "are much lower than last year but still more than we had hoped," Bobbitt said.

"I hope we have fewer challenges, but there probably will be some people who were upset last year but didn't come in to see us," he said. "They may not have realized the increase until they got their tax bill."

His office is mailing out 95,000 residential property appraisals, and values are trending toward a 10% median increase. Half are below that percentage, and half are higher. The county experienced a 29.8% increase in median residential values last year over the previous year.

The Greater Waco housing market, though still robust, is not producing the flames it did last year, when homes sold in days, multiple would-be buyers made offers, and sellers sometimes collected more than their asking price. Market conditions play a role in determining values, as his office considers sales, and sales prices, in a given neighborhood, Bobbitt said.

"We appraise everything using a cost approach, asking what it would take to rebuild a home, minus depreciation, and compare that with what it sold for," he said. "We see how far we are off the average and apply an adjustment."

Though his office reappraises properties annually, inspectors personally visit each property once every three years, Bobbitt said.

The preliminary value of residential property in McLennan County this year is $42.3 billion, while taxable value stands at $28.09 billion. Last year those totals were $36.8 billion and $23.8 billion, respectively.

"Median went up, but more homes went down (in value)," Bobbitt said. "In running our numbers, we saw that some school districts are tapped out. Supply is increasing or demand is decreasing. West and China Spring, for example, saw the least amount of increase in values."

West saw its median value last year increase 30.76% from two years ago, but the appraisal office pegged the median increase this year at 8%. China Spring, meanwhile, saw its median increase drop from 34.43% to 5%.

Connally Independent School District's median is the highest among school districts in McLennan County, at 15%, but that figure could change.

"Connally ISD has the highest increase due to the state property value study results indicating that the appraised values last year were too low," Bobbitt said. "We're working with Connally ISD to appeal those findings but it could be several months. If the state finds the values are too low for three years in a row then the school district will lose some of its state funding."

The appraisal office by Friday will send preliminary totals to taxing entities, and will post the numbers online, Bobbitt said in an email.

Mitigating factors come into play before a person's tax burden becomes final. Taxing entities such as cities and school districts use appraisals as starting points in setting tax rates. A "no-new-revenue rate" is roughly the tax rate that will bring in the same revenue as the previous year from properties that remain on the books, excluding newly added properties. With property value increases, the no-new-revenue rate generally will be lower than the previous year's rate.

Also, state law requires taxing entities to seek voter approval if they want to set a rate that will bring in revenue above designated limits. Generally, an entity cannot set a rate 3.5% higher than the no-new-revenue rate without voter approval. Newly added bond debt, or debts being paid off, can shift the voter-approval cap.

"We lowered our tax rate considerably last year, went back to a no-new-revenue rate, primarily relying upon revenue from new properties," McLennan County Judge Scott Felton said Wednesday. "I will say our cost to provide services to the taxpayers of McLennan County has gone up considerably, with inflation everybody is dealing with. We're hoping value increases cover that."

He said the county remains bullish on economic development as new businesses soften the tax load for homeowners.

Bobbitt said commercial property appraisals will go out April 28. He said he expects a 10% to 13% year over year increase in the median value.

The appraisal office will start booking protests on May 15.

"There will be several new large industrial properties, but the appraisal for those is contracted to an outside appraisal firm with more experience. I won't know those numbers until mid-May," Bobbitt said via email.

"Amazon did hit the roll last year but it was a late addition," he said of new fulfillment center on Exchange Parkway valued at $142 million for tax purposes.