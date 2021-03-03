McLennan County hotel revenue sagging, needed for bond repayment

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

That five-month total is 42% below the $751,208 through the first months of the previous fiscal year, Bartlett said. She said she expects hotel tax revenue for the balance of this fiscal will improve slightly, ending up about 35% less than revenue the previous year. COVID-19 diagnoses are falling with increased vaccine use, and the tourism season is approaching.

While the drop in revenue has been significant, the county's bond situation is not in dire straits.

"We have reserves that will cover our next payment," McLennan County Judge Scott Felton said. "Hopefully, these hotels and rental car businesses get better, get back to levels they were before the pandemic and maybe above."

Carla Pendergraft, who markets the Waco Convention Center and tourism efforts, said she is seeing a resurgence in interest among groups that book conferences and conventions. And she said she is glad to have the new bond-funded venue to help meet the needs of convention planners. The venue has been dubbed The Base, an acronym for business, arts, sports and entertainment, reflecting the building's potential uses.